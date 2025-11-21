Anti-CAA Protests Were Not Simple Dharna Rather Aimed At Regime Change, Like Nepal: Delhi Police To SC
Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said large-scale rioting occurred after the street CCTVs were destroyed.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 21, 2025 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday contended before the Supreme Court that the protests against the CAA in Delhi were not a simple dharna but were aimed at regime change like Bangladesh and Nepal.
The matter came up for hearing before Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, vehemently opposed the bail plea of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others in the February 2020 riots case.
During the hearing, Raju submitted that the Delhi riots were the result of a conspiracy involving several accused, including Tahir Hussain, Shifa Ur Rahman, Meeran Haider, Ishrat Jahan and Khalid Saifi. Raju said large-scale rioting occurred after the street CCTVs were destroyed.
"This is a clear case where UAPA [Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967] offences are attracted, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, murder, etc, is made out. It was not a simple dharna for CAA [Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019], it was for regime change”, said Raju.
Raju, citing statements from a witness, contended that conspirators planned violence, organised chakka jams to disrupt and "choke Assam out of India,". Raju stressed that they also mobilised rioters who, armed with sticks, engaged in heavy stone-pelting.
"All those who went for the dharna carried sticks, acid bottles. They wanted regime change like in Bangladesh and Nepal. They have scant regard for the Constitution," Raju submitted before the bench.
Raju, who was assisted by advocate Rajat Nair, submitted that a police constable was killed and other police personnel were injured in the attack following a large-scale mobilisation. “In the ensuing riots, an Intelligence Bureau officer was killed," he said. The apex court will continue to hear the matter on November 24.
Background
The petitioners moved the apex court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which rejected their bail in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) regarding the alleged larger conspiracy in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. The Delhi High Court on September 2 denied bail to nine persons, including Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in the case, saying “conspiratorial” violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens couldn’t be allowed. Imam had already moved the apex court against the high court order.
Khalid, Imam and the rest of the accused persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the protests against the CAA and NRC.
Those who faced rejection include Khalid, Imam, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmed.
