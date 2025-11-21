ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-CAA Protests Were Not Simple Dharna Rather Aimed At Regime Change, Like Nepal: Delhi Police To SC

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday contended before the Supreme Court that the protests against the CAA in Delhi were not a simple dharna but were aimed at regime change like Bangladesh and Nepal.

The matter came up for hearing before Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, vehemently opposed the bail plea of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others in the February 2020 riots case.

During the hearing, Raju submitted that the Delhi riots were the result of a conspiracy involving several accused, including Tahir Hussain, Shifa Ur Rahman, Meeran Haider, Ishrat Jahan and Khalid Saifi. Raju said large-scale rioting occurred after the street CCTVs were destroyed.

"This is a clear case where UAPA [Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967] offences are attracted, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, murder, etc, is made out. It was not a simple dharna for CAA [Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019], it was for regime change”, said Raju.

Raju, citing statements from a witness, contended that conspirators planned violence, organised chakka jams to disrupt and "choke Assam out of India,". Raju stressed that they also mobilised rioters who, armed with sticks, engaged in heavy stone-pelting.

"All those who went for the dharna carried sticks, acid bottles. They wanted regime change like in Bangladesh and Nepal. They have scant regard for the Constitution," Raju submitted before the bench.