Anti-CAA Protests: SC Refuses Plea By Activist Devangana Kalita For Reconstruction Of Case Diary
The apex court refused to entertain a plea by activist Devangana Kalita for reconstruction of the case diary in the 2020 anti-CAA protests case
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 9, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea by activist Devangana Kalita for reconstruction of the case diary in the 2020 anti-CAA protests case against her.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and P.B. Varale. The bench said it was not keen to entertain the plea challenging the September 22, 2025, Delhi High Court order that turned down her request. The bench asked that the trial commenced 3 years ago, and what was she doing for those three years?
During the hearing, the petitioner argued that prosecution material against her was "demonstrably forged" because the case diary contents were ante-dated. "Trial commenced 3 years back, what were you doing for 3 years?" asked the bench.
The bench also referred to Section 172(3) of CrPC which says that the accused nor their agents shall be entitled to call for such diaries, nor entitled to see them merely because they are referred to by the court except where they are used by the police officer who made them to refresh his memory, or if the court uses them for the purpose of contradicting such police officer.
While declining the request for reconstruction, the high court directed that it be preserved. The high court had said that the case diary is not evidence, but its absence could affect the fairness of the trial; therefore, directions may be given to preserve it.
Kalita moved the high court after the trial court in November 2024 declined to examine her allegations of tampering and antedating CrPC Section 161 statements (examination of witnesses by police). These statements were part of the case diary and filed with the main as well as supplementary chargesheets in the case.
Kalita, along with activist Natasha Narwal, is accused in an FIR registered at Jafrabad police station for being among those who organised an anti-CAA protest and road blockade under the Jafrabad Metro station on February 22-23.
