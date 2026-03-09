ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-CAA Protests: SC Refuses Plea By Activist Devangana Kalita For Reconstruction Of Case Diary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea by activist Devangana Kalita for reconstruction of the case diary in the 2020 anti-CAA protests case against her.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and P.B. Varale. The bench said it was not keen to entertain the plea challenging the September 22, 2025, Delhi High Court order that turned down her request. The bench asked that the trial commenced 3 years ago, and what was she doing for those three years?

During the hearing, the petitioner argued that prosecution material against her was "demonstrably forged" because the case diary contents were ante-dated. "Trial commenced 3 years back, what were you doing for 3 years?" asked the bench.

The bench also referred to Section 172(3) of CrPC which says that the accused nor their agents shall be entitled to call for such diaries, nor entitled to see them merely because they are referred to by the court except where they are used by the police officer who made them to refresh his memory, or if the court uses them for the purpose of contradicting such police officer.