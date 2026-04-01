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Antariksh Venture Capital Fund Operational With Rs 1,005 Crore Corpus, Says Jitendra Singh

Minister Jitendra Singh said the venture capital Fund has progressed steadily, with investment in selected startups expected to begin from the first quarter of FY2027

Antariksh Venture Capital Fund
Union MoS Jitendra Singh speaks in Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 1, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST

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New Delhi: India's dedicated venture capital fund for the space sector has progressed steadily, with investment in selected startups expected to begin from the first quarter of FY2027, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the minister stated that the Antariksh Venture Capital Fund has been made operational with key institutional mechanisms now in place.

"The fund has been established by SIDBI Venture Capital Limited (SVCL) as the investment manager. [It] received registration from SEBI on October 31, 2025, and achieved its initial closing on November 10, 2025, with a committed corpus of Rs 1,005 crore," he said.

The minister highlighted that essential post-registration formalities, including appointment of a custodian, registration with depositories for issuance of alternative investment fund (AIF) units, and constitution of screening and investment committees, have been completed.

Singh also said that following detailed appraisal, third-party due diligence, and completion of documentation, the first round of funding approvals and disbursements is expected in early FY2027.

"The initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening private sector participation, encouraging innovation, and positioning India as a leading player in the global space economy," said the minister.

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TAGGED:

JITENDRA SINGH
SPACE SECTOR
LOK SABHA
ANTARIKSH VENTURE CAPITAL FUND

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