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Antariksh Venture Capital Fund Operational With Rs 1,005 Crore Corpus, Says Jitendra Singh

Union MoS Jitendra Singh speaks in Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament, New Delhi, on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India's dedicated venture capital fund for the space sector has progressed steadily, with investment in selected startups expected to begin from the first quarter of FY2027, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the minister stated that the Antariksh Venture Capital Fund has been made operational with key institutional mechanisms now in place.

"The fund has been established by SIDBI Venture Capital Limited (SVCL) as the investment manager. [It] received registration from SEBI on October 31, 2025, and achieved its initial closing on November 10, 2025, with a committed corpus of Rs 1,005 crore," he said.