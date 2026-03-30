ETV Bharat / bharat

Answers Needed: Court Order Extending Custody Of Foreign Nationals In Terror Conspiracy Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court that extended the NIA custody of seven foreign nationals in a terror conspiracy case last week underlined its sensitive nature and said that several questions needed to be answered to ascertain things like the motive of the accused behind coming to India.

In the order dated March 27, NIA Special Judge Prashant Sharma said, "Regarding non-recovery of incriminating material, facts of this case have to be appreciated in totality. Why did the accused persons come to India? Why did they travel to Myanmar? What was their objective in using drones? Did the accused persons use drones for imparting training to any person?"

"Whether any Indian or any member of a rebel ethnic group in India is linked with the accused persons, directly or indirectly? What infrastructure was used by accused persons while visiting India and beyond?" the judge asked, underlining that "such questions and questions of like nature" needed investigation.

Allowing 10-day custodial interrogation of the accused, he said, "I am in agreement with the NIA, based on the contents of case diaries, that the facts of this case are sensitive in nature." The judge, who conducted the proceedings at the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) headquarters here, directed the production of the accused persons after the completion of their custodial interrogation on April 6.

Earlier, he had allowed the agency's plea seeking to hold the judicial proceedings at its headquarters against six Ukrainians and a US national, noting that the case pertained to breach of national security and the investigation is highly sensitive with global ramifications.

On March 16, the court had allowed 11-day NIA custody of the accused -- US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and Ukrainian nationals Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor. Court sources said the accused on Friday also moved a plea seeking an independent translator for fair judicial proceedings.