‘Another Way Of Fraud’, SC Criticizes General Category Candidates’ Conversion To Buddhism For PG Medical Course

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday strongly criticized the conversion of two general category candidates to Buddhism in an apparent bid to secure admission under the minority quota to postgraduate medical courses.

The apex court orally observed that the move was “another way of fraud,” and added that such actions attempt to “snatch the rights of genuine bonafide minority community candidates.” The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

During the hearing, the counsel, representing the petitioners, contended that his clients had converted to Buddhism, and produced certificates issued by the concerned authority claiming that they belonged to the Buddhist minority community.

The CJI, who was apparently not convinced with the contention, asked the counsel whether his clients belong to the Punia caste. The CJI observed that Punia can be in the Scheduled Caste category, and can also be Jat, which is the general category, and asked the counsel, “Which Punia are you?” He replied that they are Jat and have changed the religion to Buddhism. The CJI said, "then how can you become a minority?"

The CJI orally observed that this is another way of fraud and asked if they wish to snatch the rights of some genuine bonafide minority? He observed that the petitioners are one of the richest, best located, upper caste communities, and pointed out they hold agricultural land and other facilities. The petitioner’s counsel emphasized that they have genuinely adopted Buddhism. The CJI observed, “Don't compel us to make further comments...”.

The bench observed that the candidates had applied for NEET-PG as general category candidates and claimed that they do not belong to the economically weaker sections. The bench wondered how they were issued minority certificates, and added that the matter required a deeper probe.