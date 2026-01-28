‘Another Way Of Fraud’, SC Criticizes General Category Candidates’ Conversion To Buddhism For PG Medical Course
CJI Surya Kant said the petitioners are one of the richest, best located, upper caste communities, and pointed out they hold agricultural land.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 28, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday strongly criticized the conversion of two general category candidates to Buddhism in an apparent bid to secure admission under the minority quota to postgraduate medical courses.
The apex court orally observed that the move was “another way of fraud,” and added that such actions attempt to “snatch the rights of genuine bonafide minority community candidates.” The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
During the hearing, the counsel, representing the petitioners, contended that his clients had converted to Buddhism, and produced certificates issued by the concerned authority claiming that they belonged to the Buddhist minority community.
The CJI, who was apparently not convinced with the contention, asked the counsel whether his clients belong to the Punia caste. The CJI observed that Punia can be in the Scheduled Caste category, and can also be Jat, which is the general category, and asked the counsel, “Which Punia are you?” He replied that they are Jat and have changed the religion to Buddhism. The CJI said, "then how can you become a minority?"
The CJI orally observed that this is another way of fraud and asked if they wish to snatch the rights of some genuine bonafide minority? He observed that the petitioners are one of the richest, best located, upper caste communities, and pointed out they hold agricultural land and other facilities. The petitioner’s counsel emphasized that they have genuinely adopted Buddhism. The CJI observed, “Don't compel us to make further comments...”.
The bench observed that the candidates had applied for NEET-PG as general category candidates and claimed that they do not belong to the economically weaker sections. The bench wondered how they were issued minority certificates, and added that the matter required a deeper probe.
The bench observed that the record further reveals that both the applicants while applying to the National Board of Examination in medical sciences disclosed themselves as general candidates. It said it has ascertained that the applicants belong to the general category by birth.
The bench said it appears that the certificates issued by the SDO requires a deeper probe by higher authorities especially in the light of the fact that in NEET-PG 2025, the petitioners appeared as general category candidates, and they further categorically mentioned that they do not belong to the economically weaker sections of society.
The bench observed, "Then how they become candidates belonging to the minority community?" It said it would like to know from the chief secretary, Haryana, as to what are the guidelines for issuing the minority certificate?
It further asked, "Is it permissible that a general category candidate, who are above economically weaker sections, and who in 2025 examination itself has disclosed their identity as general category candidates, can be permitted to become Buddhist minority community? If not, then what was the basis of the concerned authority to issue this certificate?"
The bench said further directions will depend on the status report which is required to be submitted by the state of Haryana within two weeks. It dismissed the plea filed by the petitioners. The bench was hearing a plea by two persons from Haryana seeking directions to admit them in medical postgraduate under the Buddhist minority quota in a medical college in Uttar Pradesh.
