Haryana ASI Sandeep Lathar Dies By Suicide, Leaves Corruption Allegations Against Deceased IPS Puran Kumar

Rohtak: On Tuesday, in a shocking incident in Haryana, an Assistant Sub-Inspector allegedly died by suicide in a room built in a farm in Rohtak. Police recovered a suicide note and a pistol from the spot. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Lathar. He was posted in Rohtak’s Cyber Cell.

This incident comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged suicide of Haryana ADGP and IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. That case has been in the spotlight for several days. In that case, his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, filed a complaint against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya. She accused them of harassment.

According to police sources, ASI Sandeep Kumar played a role in the arrest of head constable Sushil Kumar, who was an aide of Puran Kumar. Puran Kumar, an inspector general in Rohtak, was found dead from a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh home last week.

Sandeep’s body was found inside a house on the Ladhaut–Dhamad road in Rohtak. After receiving information on Tuesday, a police team reached the fields of Ladhaut village.

A senior police official from Rohtak confirmed, “Sandeep shot himself.” Rohtak Superintendent of Police Surender Bhoria said, “ASI Sandeep was a hardworking and honest officer in our department. We received information that a body had been found, after which we reached here. The forensic team is investigating.”

Police sources said the ASI left behind a six-minute purported video and a three-page suicide note, in which he levelled corruption allegations against the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The veracity of the video and statement could not be immediately verified.

When asked about Sandeep’s video message and final note, Bhoria said, “It is difficult to say anything at this stage. The team is investigating. Whatever the truth is, this is a very tragic incident. He was a hardworking person and like a member of our own family.”