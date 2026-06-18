Another NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Gujarat; Had 'Done Well' In Cancelled Medical Entrance
The student took the extreme step at his residence at Aristo Anandam flats during the early hours of Thursday.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In yet another suicide by NEET aspirants, a 17-year-old student preparing for the medical entrance exam killed himself in the New Ranip area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, police said.
It is understood that the student, a resident of the Aristo Anandam flats, took his own life at his residence early in the morning.
ACP L Division Rana Digvijay Singh said that information was received at Sabarmati Police Station that the 17-year-old boy jumped from the balcony of his flat.
“He died due to internal injuries. His maternal uncle told that the boy had given the NEET exam after 12th, and he had done well in the exam. He was preparing for the re-exam of the NEET exam. Today he committed suicide. The family is yet to be questioned. The laptop is also to be examined. His classmates will also be questioned," Singh said.
#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: On the NEET student suicide case, ACP L Division Rana Digvijay Singh says, " this morning, information was received at sabarmati police station that a 17-year-old boy jumped from the balcony of his flat. he died due to internal injuries. his maternal… pic.twitter.com/2hhDz1ktZR— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2026
According to local inputs, the boy took the extreme step at around 2:30 AM. As it was the middle of the night, the incident went unnoticed initially. The tragedy came to light in the morning when the flat complex's security guard spotted the student. The guard immediately alerted the residents and the police. It was found that the student had died on the spot due to severe injuries.
The body of the student has been shifted to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Notably, the student's suicide comes ahead of the NEET re-test scheduled for July 21, leaving his family devastated.
No clear reason has emerged yet as to why he took this extreme step. The police have begun the process of examining the student's mobile phone and study material, as well as recording statements from those close to him, to ascertain the cause of the suicide.
Sabarmati Police Station P.I. Yuvrajsinh Vaghela said that police have registered a case of suicide and are conducting a thorough investigation.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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