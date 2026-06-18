ETV Bharat / bharat

Another NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Gujarat; Had 'Done Well' In Cancelled Medical Entrance

Ahmedabad: In yet another suicide by NEET aspirants, a 17-year-old student preparing for the medical entrance exam killed himself in the New Ranip area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, police said.

It is understood that the student, a resident of the Aristo Anandam flats, took his own life at his residence early in the morning.

ACP L Division Rana Digvijay Singh said that information was received at Sabarmati Police Station that the 17-year-old boy jumped from the balcony of his flat.

“He died due to internal injuries. His maternal uncle told that the boy had given the NEET exam after 12th, and he had done well in the exam. He was preparing for the re-exam of the NEET exam. Today he committed suicide. The family is yet to be questioned. The laptop is also to be examined. His classmates will also be questioned," Singh said.