ETV Bharat / bharat

US Delivers Another MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter To Indian Navy, Says Two More Arriving Soon

New Delhi: The US Embassy on Friday said that another MH-60R Seahawk helicopter has been delivered to the Indian Navy and two more are arriving soon, underlining that the bilateral defence partnership between the countries is "growing stronger".

Sharing the update on X, the embassy said, "Another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter touched down on Indian shores! Developed by Lockheed Martin, this highly equipped helicopter was delivered to the Indian Navy at Kochi last week, with two more arriving this week. Thrilled to see the US-India defence partnership growing stronger."

India had signed an agreement with the US in February 2020 to procure 24 MH-60Rs.

The MH-60R Seahawk is a maritime variant of the Blackhawk helicopter.