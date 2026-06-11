ETV Bharat / bharat

Another Indian Ship Struck In Gulf? India 'Closely Monitoring' Incident Involving Vessel Off Oman Port

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region after fresh hostilities between Iran, Israel and the US, the Indian Embassy in Muscat on Thursday said it is "closely monitoring" an incident involving a vessel off an Oman port earlier in the day.

In a post on X, the Indian mission said, "We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details."

While several reports suggest the vessel is named MT Jalveer, authorities have not yet officially disclosed anything about the vessel, the number of people on board, the nature of the incident, the extent of any damage, or whether there have been casualties.

This latest alert came a day after a commercial vessel 'Settebello' with Indian seafarers on board came under US military attack off the Oman coast, following which the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the US charge d'affaires and lodged a strong protest. Ministry sources said Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks was handed demarche or diplomatic note of protests over the incident.

Three Indian seafarers have been confirmed dead in Wednesday's attack, said Sarbananda Sonowal, the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.