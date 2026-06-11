Another Indian Ship Struck In Gulf? India 'Closely Monitoring' Incident Involving Vessel Off Oman Port
We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details, said the Indian Embassy in Muscat this afternoon.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region after fresh hostilities between Iran, Israel and the US, the Indian Embassy in Muscat on Thursday said it is "closely monitoring" an incident involving a vessel off an Oman port earlier in the day.
In a post on X, the Indian mission said, "We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details."
We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today . We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details.— India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 11, 2026
While several reports suggest the vessel is named MT Jalveer, authorities have not yet officially disclosed anything about the vessel, the number of people on board, the nature of the incident, the extent of any damage, or whether there have been casualties.
This latest alert came a day after a commercial vessel 'Settebello' with Indian seafarers on board came under US military attack off the Oman coast, following which the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the US charge d'affaires and lodged a strong protest. Ministry sources said Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks was handed demarche or diplomatic note of protests over the incident.
Three Indian seafarers have been confirmed dead in Wednesday's attack, said Sarbananda Sonowal, the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Meanwhile, the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) posted photographs of thick smoke billowing from a vessel which, it said, could have 20 Indian seafarers on board. It could not be immediately verified whether it was the same vessel about which the Indian Embassy in Muscat had posted.
M.T. Jalveer 24.52.700N— FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) June 11, 2026
056.46.00.E LOCATION OF VESSEL @Indemb_Muscat pic.twitter.com/kAPFLTk2zk
Condemning the killing of Indian seafarers in the attack on a ship off Oman coast, FSUI General Secretary Manoj Yadav said it is surprising why the merchant shipping are getting attacked by the US itself. "Initially, it was continuously being blamed on Iran that Iranian missiles and drones are attacking... Being a mariner, I am not ready to accept that US naval base or their military did not have the details of the crew and their nationality who were on board," he said.
VIDEO | Mumbai: FSUI General Secretary Manoj Yadav on killing of two Indian seafarers in attack on a ship off Oman coast, says, " other indians along with the four foreign nationals were there. it is quite surprising to all the indian citizen as well as the global world, why the… pic.twitter.com/8MzC0vyOX7— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2026
Following the attack on the vessel, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) also expressed deep concerns and said any act endangering the lives of seafarers and the safety of international shipping is "simply unacceptable".
Earlier, nearly two dozen Indian crew members of a merchant tanker were rescued in coordination with Omani authorities, following a missile attack on the vessel off the Oman coast.
India has reiterated its call for de-escalation, protection of commercial shipping, and restoration of safe navigation in international waters. MEA said on Wednesday night that the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region.
"We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest," the statement added.
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