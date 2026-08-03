ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Another Big Victory For Students': CJP On Supreme Court Clarification On FIRs

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's clarification on cases and FIRs linked to student protests across the country over the alleged NEET paper leak, calling it "another big victory" for students.

The party spokesperson Saurav Das said the court had clarified an earlier order that had created confusion following the July 25 agreement between the Central government and student protesters.

"The Supreme Court clarified that states which wish to withdraw the FIRs will have the liberty to do so, and the court's order will not interfere with that," he said. "In addition, the Court clarified that the term 'criminal antecedents' will refer to serious offences such as murder, rape, and other grave crimes."