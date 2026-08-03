‘Another Big Victory For Students': CJP On Supreme Court Clarification On FIRs
The Cockroach Janta Party hailed SC clarification on FIR withdrawals tied to NEET protests as a big victory, urging full implementation of July 25 assurances.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's clarification on cases and FIRs linked to student protests across the country over the alleged NEET paper leak, calling it "another big victory" for students.
The party spokesperson Saurav Das said the court had clarified an earlier order that had created confusion following the July 25 agreement between the Central government and student protesters.
"The Supreme Court clarified that states which wish to withdraw the FIRs will have the liberty to do so, and the court's order will not interfere with that," he said. "In addition, the Court clarified that the term 'criminal antecedents' will refer to serious offences such as murder, rape, and other grave crimes."
Delhi: CJP spokesperson Saurav Das says, "The Supreme Court passed an order that created confusion and appeared to go against our July 25 agreement. The order stated that if a state wants to investigate the FIRs, it may continue its investigation. So today, another major victory… pic.twitter.com/nqzoStjIJK— IANS (@ians_india) August 3, 2026
Das said the clarification was in line with the assurances given by the Centre after protests demanding action over the alleged NEET paper leak and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Taking to X, Das described the development as "one more big win for students" and urged the Central government and BJP- and NDA-ruled states to implement the assurances made on July 25 "in both letter and spirit."
Das thanked lawyers across the country for assisting the protesters and reiterated that CJP will continue supporting student protesters as has remained the policy from the beginning by providing legal aid, medical assistance and other support.
🚨 #MAJORANNOUNCEMENT— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 3, 2026
Yet another major victory for the youth!
Now that the Supreme Court has removed confusions, we expect the Government of India and all BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately honour the assurances given on 25 July to the young of this country.
From Day 1,… pic.twitter.com/P1YZt9TRzu
He added that the party continues to monitor developments in different states and remains in contact with senior representatives of the Union government regarding implementation of the assurances.
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