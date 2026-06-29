ETV Bharat / bharat

Another AIADMK MLA MR Vijayabhaskar Resigns Taking Vacant Seats Tally In Tamil Nadu Assembly To 7

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar accepting the resignation letter from AIADMK MLA MR Vijayabhaskar, in Chennai, on Monday, June 29, 2026. Also, seen Assembly Secretary Shanthi. ( ETV Bharat via TNLA )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar has accepted the resignation of Karur MLA and former Minister M R Vijayabhaskar and sixth in the line of the AIADMK MLAs to give up their membership to the House, on Monday.

He met the Speaker in his chambers earlier in the day and submitted his resignation.

Soon after the meeting, the Speaker announced that he has accepted the resignation as it is in order as per the extent of rules of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Vijayabhaskar has served in the cabinet of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and her successors including Edappadi K Palaniswami in the AIADMK regime.

He was among the AIADMK rebels who voted in favour of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay when the latter sought a trust vote on his TVK government.

A total of 25 MLAs voted in favour of the government while 22 voted against it, backing Palaniswami.

Vijayabhaskar who had returned from Karur constituency after a break in 2021 has joined the list of disgruntled MLAs in the AIADMK ranks, causing headache to the Palaniswami-led party.