Another AIADMK MLA MR Vijayabhaskar Resigns Taking Vacant Seats Tally In Tamil Nadu Assembly To 7
The former Transport Minister won Karur Assembly Segment by a margin of 1,821 votes with the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam finishing second with 69,721 votes.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar has accepted the resignation of Karur MLA and former Minister M R Vijayabhaskar and sixth in the line of the AIADMK MLAs to give up their membership to the House, on Monday.
He met the Speaker in his chambers earlier in the day and submitted his resignation.
Soon after the meeting, the Speaker announced that he has accepted the resignation as it is in order as per the extent of rules of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
Vijayabhaskar has served in the cabinet of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and her successors including Edappadi K Palaniswami in the AIADMK regime.
He was among the AIADMK rebels who voted in favour of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay when the latter sought a trust vote on his TVK government.
A total of 25 MLAs voted in favour of the government while 22 voted against it, backing Palaniswami.
Vijayabhaskar who had returned from Karur constituency after a break in 2021 has joined the list of disgruntled MLAs in the AIADMK ranks, causing headache to the Palaniswami-led party.
In the recently concluded election, the former Transport Minister polled 71,542 votes to defeat the TVK candidate VP Mathiyazhagan by a margin of 1,821 votes. The DMK candidate finished third with 67,256 votes.
A fortnight ago, former AIADMK Minister and Pudukkottai MLA C Vijayabaskar gave up his membership.
Trichy East Assembly Seat has been vacated by CM Vijay after he chose to retain Perambur in Chennai.
The other seats vacated by the AIADMK MLAs in the 234-member House are Madurantagam, Perundurai, Viralimalai, Dharapuram and Ambasamudram.
It is highly likely that Vijayabhaskar and other AIADMK legislators who resigned would seek a re-election from their respective seats on a TVK ticket whenever the byelections are held.
TVK has 107 members and enjoys the support of 14 MLAs with five from Congress, two each from CPI, CPI(M), IUML, and VCK, and one from VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK.
Read More