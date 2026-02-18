Another Accused Arrested In Indian Navy Data Leak Case; Police Probe Foreign Link
The latest arrest is Alif Islam (21), a native of West Bengal who was residing in Marayu village in Kerala’s Idukki district.
Udupi: Udupi police have arrested another accused in connection with a case involving employees of Malpe Cochin Shipyard allegedly sharing sensitive information related to the Indian Navy with Pakistan for illegal financial gain.
According to police, a case was registered at Malpe Police Station after it was found that a confidential list of ship numbers and other sensitive information related to the Indian Navy had been shared with Pakistan through WhatsApp and Facebook in exchange for money.
Police officials said that after resuming the investigation, they tracked down and arrested Alif Islam. He has been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
Meanwhile, one more accused in the case remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him. Authorities suspect that the arrested accused may be a Bangladeshi national.
Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said further legal action will be taken once his nationality is verified. The incident dates back to November 2025, when information related to the Cochin Shipyard (Malpe-Udupi unit), which functions under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, was leaked confidential information through WhatsApp, including details such as the number of ships belonging to the Indian Navy, to an unauthorised person through WhatsApp, compromise national security. Based on a complaint filed by the CEO of Udupi Cochin Shipyard, Malpe, a case was registered at Malpe Police Station.
