ETV Bharat / bharat

Another Accused Arrested In Indian Navy Data Leak Case; Police Probe Foreign Link

The latest arrest is Alif Islam (21), a native of West Bengal who was residing in Marayu village in Kerala’s Idukki district. ( Etv Bharat )

Udupi: Udupi police have arrested another accused in connection with a case involving employees of Malpe Cochin Shipyard allegedly sharing sensitive information related to the Indian Navy with Pakistan for illegal financial gain.

The latest arrest is Alif Islam (21), a native of West Bengal who was residing in Marayu village in Kerala’s Idukki district. Earlier, Hirendra Kumar from Gujarat was arrested on December 21, 2025, while Rohit and Santri, both from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on November 21, 2025.

According to police, a case was registered at Malpe Police Station after it was found that a confidential list of ship numbers and other sensitive information related to the Indian Navy had been shared with Pakistan through WhatsApp and Facebook in exchange for money.