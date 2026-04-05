Annual Trek Turns Into Tragedy For Nomad Family In Jammu Kashmir; 57 Goats, 4 Sheep Killed In Lightning Strike
The family from Thaa village was camping in Bani area when the lightning struck on the herd of over 300 livestock, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 5, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Jammu: In a tragic incident reported from Jammu and Kashmir, at least 61 sheep and goats of a Bakerwal family were killed after lightning struck a large herd of livestock in Bani area of Kathua district on Saturday evening.
The incident took place in Assu village of Bani where the family, originally hailing from Thaa village, was temporarily staying en route to upper reaches amid heavy rains in the region.
The lightining strike at around 6 PM on Saturday left 28 goats and 3 sheep of the affected owner Raqeeb Ahmad, son of Abdul Gani, dead as per officials. The second owner Gafoor Ahmad, son of Raqeeb Ahmad also lost 29 goats and one sheep in the natural disaster.
The affected family has appealed to the government and district administration to provide immediate financial assistance so that they can repair the damage.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Tehsildar Predhyum Atri said that as soon as information about the disaster was received by the local administration, a joint team of Revenue, Police and Animal Husbandry departments was rushed to the spot for rescue operation. The team has assessed the losses to the family and adequate compensation under the SDRF will be provided under law, he said. MLA Bani, Dr Rameshwar Singh was not available for comments over the matter.
Meanwhile, local social activist Thakur Lekh Raj Sundram also visited the affected family and provided relief material to them while donating a few goats as a token of solidarity.
Members of the Bakerwal community in Jammu and Kashmir have to endure challenging weather conditions during their seasonal migration from their home to the upper reaches to graze their sheep and goats during summer and back home in autumn.
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