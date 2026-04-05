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Annual Trek Turns Into Tragedy For Nomad Family In Jammu Kashmir; 57 Goats, 4 Sheep Killed In Lightning Strike

Locals gather at the spot where lightning strike killed 61 goats and sheep of a nomad family in Bani in J&K's Kathua ( Special Arrangement )

Jammu: In a tragic incident reported from Jammu and Kashmir, at least 61 sheep and goats of a Bakerwal family were killed after lightning struck a large herd of livestock in Bani area of Kathua district on Saturday evening.

The incident took place in Assu village of Bani where the family, originally hailing from Thaa village, was temporarily staying en route to upper reaches amid heavy rains in the region.

The lightining strike at around 6 PM on Saturday left 28 goats and 3 sheep of the affected owner Raqeeb Ahmad, son of Abdul Gani, dead as per officials. The second owner Gafoor Ahmad, son of Raqeeb Ahmad also lost 29 goats and one sheep in the natural disaster.

The affected family has appealed to the government and district administration to provide immediate financial assistance so that they can repair the damage.