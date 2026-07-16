ETV Bharat / bharat

Annual Pilgrimage Of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji To Be Held On July 29

Srinagar: Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji, on Thursday announced the annual pilgrimage of the holy mace of Lord Shiva for the ongoing yatra to the south Kashmir Himalayas.

"As per the age-old tradition, rituals namely 'Bhoomi-Pujan', 'Navgrah Pujan' and 'Dhawajarohan' connected with traditional commencement of annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji shall be performed at Pahalgam on auspicious occasion of 'Ashad-Purnima' (Vyas-Purnima) that falls on Wednesday, July 29 this year," Giri said in a statement.

He said the Chhari-Mubarak shall be taken to the Shankracharya Temple on August 12 and Sharika Bhawani Temple on August 13 before rituals are performed for Chhari-Sthapana at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on August 15.