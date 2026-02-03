ETV Bharat / bharat

Annamalai Resigns As BJP Election Tour In-Charge For Upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Citing his father's ill health, the former state BJP President said it was his reponsibility to take care of him.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai addresses presser in Chennai
Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai addresses presser in Chennai (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 3, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST

Coimbatore: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday resigned from his position as party in-charge of an election tour in six constituencies for the upcoming assembly elections 2026.

Addressing a presser here, the former state BJP chief said that he is resigning from his election responsibilities citing his father's ill-health.

"Due to my father's ill health, I have a duty to take care of him. Therefore, it is not possible for me to carry out the basic tasks of the party. Similarly, since I am unable to travel extensively, I have discussed this with State President Nainar Nagendran and senior leaders. I have expressed my desire to step down from the position of tour in-charge,” he said.

The BJP recently announced constituency in-charges. Annamalai was assigned 6 constituencies: Singanallur, Madurai South, Virugambakkam, Karaikudi, Srivaikuntam, and Padmanabhapuram.

Annamalai said that he was ready to campaign for the party while urging the party leadership to appoint another in-charge for Singanallur and the other 6 constituencies in his place.

When asked if he will contest in the assembly elections, the former BJP president said, “I don't know anything. I will do whatever the party leadership tells me. My decision regarding contesting in the Singanallur constituency will be known only after a month”.

