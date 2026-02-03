ETV Bharat / bharat

Annamalai Resigns As BJP Election Tour In-Charge For Upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Coimbatore: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday resigned from his position as party in-charge of an election tour in six constituencies for the upcoming assembly elections 2026.

Addressing a presser here, the former state BJP chief said that he is resigning from his election responsibilities citing his father's ill-health.

"Due to my father's ill health, I have a duty to take care of him. Therefore, it is not possible for me to carry out the basic tasks of the party. Similarly, since I am unable to travel extensively, I have discussed this with State President Nainar Nagendran and senior leaders. I have expressed my desire to step down from the position of tour in-charge,” he said.