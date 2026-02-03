Annamalai Resigns As BJP Election Tour In-Charge For Upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Citing his father's ill health, the former state BJP President said it was his reponsibility to take care of him.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Coimbatore: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday resigned from his position as party in-charge of an election tour in six constituencies for the upcoming assembly elections 2026.
Addressing a presser here, the former state BJP chief said that he is resigning from his election responsibilities citing his father's ill-health.
"Due to my father's ill health, I have a duty to take care of him. Therefore, it is not possible for me to carry out the basic tasks of the party. Similarly, since I am unable to travel extensively, I have discussed this with State President Nainar Nagendran and senior leaders. I have expressed my desire to step down from the position of tour in-charge,” he said.
The BJP recently announced constituency in-charges. Annamalai was assigned 6 constituencies: Singanallur, Madurai South, Virugambakkam, Karaikudi, Srivaikuntam, and Padmanabhapuram.
Annamalai said that he was ready to campaign for the party while urging the party leadership to appoint another in-charge for Singanallur and the other 6 constituencies in his place.
When asked if he will contest in the assembly elections, the former BJP president said, “I don't know anything. I will do whatever the party leadership tells me. My decision regarding contesting in the Singanallur constituency will be known only after a month”.