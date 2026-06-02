ETV Bharat / bharat

'On Cordial Terms': Annamalai Quits BJP, Submits Resignation Letter To Party President Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai submitted his resignation from the saffron party during his meeting with party National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday in the national capital, sources said.

Sources said he has conveyed that he wants to part ways but on cordial terms. He submitted a 5-page resignation.

Following his meeting with Nabin, he met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and conveyed his resignation.

He also met the party's National General Secretary BL Santosh, amid growing speculation on social media over Annamalai's political future and reports suggesting he may be planning to launch a new political party.

On Monday, when asked about the various rumours circulating on social media claiming that he is planning to leave the party and start a new political party, he said, "Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days."