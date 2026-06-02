'On Cordial Terms': Annamalai Quits BJP, Submits Resignation Letter To Party President Nitin Nabin
Following his meeting with Nabin, he met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and conveyed his resignation
Published : June 2, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai submitted his resignation from the saffron party during his meeting with party National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday in the national capital, sources said.
Sources said he has conveyed that he wants to part ways but on cordial terms. He submitted a 5-page resignation.
Following his meeting with Nabin, he met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and conveyed his resignation.
He also met the party's National General Secretary BL Santosh, amid growing speculation on social media over Annamalai's political future and reports suggesting he may be planning to launch a new political party.
On Monday, when asked about the various rumours circulating on social media claiming that he is planning to leave the party and start a new political party, he said, "Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days."
Posters featuring slogans like "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us" have been put up along key roads and streets in Chennai ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4.
Annamalai's opposition to the recent CBSE announcement on implementing the three-language policy for Class 9 students from the current academic year, and his demand to roll back the notification, fuelled speculation that he was opposing the Centre as he was getting geared up to launch his own party.
The former IPS official has been maintaining a low profile after the party high command replaced him with Nainar Nagenthran and revived the electoral pact with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.
In the recent assembly elections, the BJP won just one seat in the 234-member House.
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