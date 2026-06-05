ETV Bharat / bharat

Annamalai's Association With BJP Ends; Party Formally Accepts Resignation Amid Buzz Over His Next Political Move

New Delhi: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai's association with the saffron party formally came to an end on Friday after BJP national president Nitin Nabin accepted his resignation from primary membership, amid speculations over his next political move.

The development was confirmed by National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Headquarters In-charge Arun Singh in an official press release. "The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex-State President, K Annamalai, from the primary membership of the party," the release stated.

The announcement comes three days after Annamalai visited the national capital and met BJP chief Nitin Nabin, party General Secretary BL Santhosh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a post on X on Thursday, Annamalai had said, "Tomorrow at around 12 noon, I look forward to meeting all of you through social media, sharing my thoughts, and having an open-hearted conversation."