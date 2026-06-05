Annamalai's Association With BJP Ends; Party Formally Accepts Resignation Amid Buzz Over His Next Political Move
BJP has formally accepted resignation of K Annamalai from party's primary membership. All eyes are now on his social media address at 12 noon.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
New Delhi: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai's association with the saffron party formally came to an end on Friday after BJP national president Nitin Nabin accepted his resignation from primary membership, amid speculations over his next political move.
The development was confirmed by National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Headquarters In-charge Arun Singh in an official press release. "The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex-State President, K Annamalai, from the primary membership of the party," the release stated.
BJP President Nitin Nabin accepts resignation of K Annamalai from the primary membership of the party. pic.twitter.com/2vwSc9ZNlu— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2026
The announcement comes three days after Annamalai visited the national capital and met BJP chief Nitin Nabin, party General Secretary BL Santhosh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In a post on X on Thursday, Annamalai had said, "Tomorrow at around 12 noon, I look forward to meeting all of you through social media, sharing my thoughts, and having an open-hearted conversation."
Annamalai currently runs a non-profit organisation, "We the Leaders", which is expected to form the foundation of the proposed movement.
A former Karnataka cadre IPS officer, Annamalai resigned from the Indian Police Service in 2019 and joined the BJP in 2020. Within a year, he was appointed president of the party's Tamil Nadu unit and emerged as one of the BJP's most prominent faces in the state.
Annamalai's opposition to the recent CBSE announcement on implementing the three-language policy for Class 9 students from the current academic year, and his demand to roll back the notification, fuelled speculation that he was opposing the Centre and is geared up to launch his own party.
Annamalai has been maintaining a low profile after the party high command replaced him with Nainar Nagenthran and revived the electoral pact with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly election despite him preferring an independent political course for the BJP in the state.
All eyes are now on his scheduled interaction with supporters on social media at 12 noon today, where he is expected to share his thoughts and possibly outline his next course of action.
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