ETV Bharat / bharat

Anna Hazare Undertakes 'Maun Andolan' To Support Protesting Students

Ahilyanagar: Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday observed a two-hour-long maun andolan (silent protest) at Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra to extend his support for protesting students in Delhi.

Anna began his protest at 11 am at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Ahilyanagar and ended it at 1 pm, before leaving for his village Ralegan Siddhi, located in the same district. Hazare wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday saying “the news of…violence and police action…is extremely painful”.

In a letter to Modi, Hazare said the resentment of the protesters must be viewed “not as a law and order problem, but as the agony and expectations of society”.