Anmol Bishnoi’s Interrogation Will Unravel Major Terror-Gangster Nexus Across Country: Internal Security Experts

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Experts in India’s internal security domain believe that the ongoing interrogation of gangster Anmol Bishnoi is likely to unravel a major terrorist-gangster nexus that is spread across the country especially in north India.

“Yes, the interrogation of Anmol Bishnoi is likely to divulge several critical aspects in connection with the terror-gangster nexus in India. The Bishnoi gang is one of the notorious ones involved in criminal activities including targeted killing and recruitment of youth for anti-social activities,” former Director General of Uttar Pradesh and Assam police Prakash Singh told ETV Bharat here on Monday.

According to Singh, Bishnoi’s interrogation is also likely to help the law enforcement agencies in several cases like the murders of Baba Siddique and Sidhu Moosewala. Bishnoi who is in custody of NIA is currently being questioned over his involvement and that of his gang in raising funds and recruiting youth for terror activities besides targeted killing.

In fact, the NIA in its FIR copy lodged against Bishnoi, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat mentioned offences like raising of funds, recruitment of youth for terror activities and targeted killing.

It was a special cell of Delhi police which had registered an FIR against Bishnoi on August 4, 2022 along with eight others including Lawrence Bishnoi for running a criminal syndicate based in India and abroad, raising of funds and recruitment of youth for committing terrorist activities in Delhi and other parts of the country.

According to the FIR copy, Bishnoi and other gang members were using cyberspace and social media to publicise their acts to create fear and terror amongst the public. It further states, the gang members were involved in raising funds through extortion, criminal intimidation, smuggling of narcotics, sale of illegal weapons etc.

“The funds generated are to be used to finance terror activities and recruit impressionable youths in their gangs in order to escalate such activities,” the FIR copy stated. The NIA took over the case from Delhi police on August 26, 2022.