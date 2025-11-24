Anmol Bishnoi’s Interrogation Will Unravel Major Terror-Gangster Nexus Across Country: Internal Security Experts
A former DGP said Anmol's interrogation is likely to help law enforcement agencies in cases like the murders of Baba Siddique and Sidhu Moosewala.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Experts in India’s internal security domain believe that the ongoing interrogation of gangster Anmol Bishnoi is likely to unravel a major terrorist-gangster nexus that is spread across the country especially in north India.
“Yes, the interrogation of Anmol Bishnoi is likely to divulge several critical aspects in connection with the terror-gangster nexus in India. The Bishnoi gang is one of the notorious ones involved in criminal activities including targeted killing and recruitment of youth for anti-social activities,” former Director General of Uttar Pradesh and Assam police Prakash Singh told ETV Bharat here on Monday.
According to Singh, Bishnoi’s interrogation is also likely to help the law enforcement agencies in several cases like the murders of Baba Siddique and Sidhu Moosewala. Bishnoi who is in custody of NIA is currently being questioned over his involvement and that of his gang in raising funds and recruiting youth for terror activities besides targeted killing.
In fact, the NIA in its FIR copy lodged against Bishnoi, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat mentioned offences like raising of funds, recruitment of youth for terror activities and targeted killing.
It was a special cell of Delhi police which had registered an FIR against Bishnoi on August 4, 2022 along with eight others including Lawrence Bishnoi for running a criminal syndicate based in India and abroad, raising of funds and recruitment of youth for committing terrorist activities in Delhi and other parts of the country.
According to the FIR copy, Bishnoi and other gang members were using cyberspace and social media to publicise their acts to create fear and terror amongst the public. It further states, the gang members were involved in raising funds through extortion, criminal intimidation, smuggling of narcotics, sale of illegal weapons etc.
“The funds generated are to be used to finance terror activities and recruit impressionable youths in their gangs in order to escalate such activities,” the FIR copy stated. The NIA took over the case from Delhi police on August 26, 2022.
The NIA arrested Bishnoi in case RC 39/2022/NIA/DLI (terror-gangster conspiracy case led by Lawrence Bishnoi). The agency is now trying to destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels.
Absconding since 2022, Anmol based in the US, was the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country from 2020 to 2023.
Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist activites from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground.
Investigations revealed that Anmol had provided shelter and logistics support to the gang’s shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters.
Talking to this correspondent, a retired IPS officer and gallantry award winner, Maxwell Pereira said Anmol was one of the major players in the Bishnoi Gang. “His (Anmol Bishnoi’s) arrest and subsequent interrogation is likely to reveal a massive cartel of terrorist activities, arms and drugs smuggling in India,” said Pereira.
He said in spite of living abroad the accused was involved in several high profile criminal activities in India. Pereira was Delhi’s former Joint Commissioner of Police, who investigated the ‘tandoor murder’ case.
Anmol, who is wanted in more than two dozen police cases registered against him in several police stations across the country especially in Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan, has been kept at a special cell at NIA headquarters in New Delhi.
