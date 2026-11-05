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Ankita Bhandari’s Parents Stage Dharna At Rajghat, Removed By Police

Virendra Singh Bhandari, father of Ankita Bhandari, speaks to the media during a silent protest at Rajghat demanding justice for his daughter in New Delhi on Wednesday ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered at a resort in Uttarakhand in 2022, were removed from Rajghat after they staged a dharna near the public gate of Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, sources said.

This comes a fortnight after Bhandari's parents were detained by police while protesting against the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim governor near India Gate on October 14.

Bhandari's parents visited Rajghat on Wednesday to offer prayers and interact with the media. They later staged a dharna along with two others near the public gate, which is not a designated protest site, a police source said. The group was repeatedly asked to disperse. After they refused to budge, they were removed from the spot. They were not detained, the source said.