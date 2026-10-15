ETV Bharat / bharat

Ankita Bhandari Murder: Four-Year-Old Case Back In Spotlight As 'VIP' Appointment Courts Fresh Controversy

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and activist Yogita Bhayana with the parents of Ankita Bhandari at India Gate during a protest on Wednesday ( IANS )

Dehradun: The late night Wednesday protest in Delhi by the parents of Uttarakhand resort employee Ankita Bhandari murdered in September 2022 and the solidarity sit-in by Congress leaders over the ruling BJP's gubernatorial appointment in Sikkim has put the spotlight back on the murder.

On the evening of October 14, Ankita Bhandari’s parents staged a sit-in protest outside India Gate in the national capital against the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim Governor till the CBI investigation in the murder case was complete. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi besides other leaders arrived to meet them in the protest.

Sensing the situation escalating, the Delhi Police took the family members into custody around 4:00 AM. Following these events, the Ankita Bhandari murder case has once again taken center stage nationally, with political activity intensifying in the backdrop of the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

ETV Bharat takes a look at the four-year-old high-profile murder case and the fresh controversy around it.

The Murder Case

Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Pauri Garhwal district of the state, went missing in September 2022. Her body was found days later in the Cheela canal leading to allegations of foul play. In the subsequent investigation, police arrested resort owner Pulkit Arya and two other employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta within 24 hours.

In the meantime, the police also formed an SIT to investigate the case. The accused trio were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Kotdwar in May 2023.

The Protest By Ankita Bhandari’s Parents

Ankita's father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, said that while a CBI investigation into his daughter’s murder is ongoing, an individual—alleged to be the "VIP" involved in the case—has been appointed as a Governor. The family demanded that this appointment be halted. Ankita’s father stated that they have come to the national capital seeking justice and appealed to the President of India to intervene.

Ankita’s mother, Soni Devi appealed to the President for justice, noting that “as a woman herself, the President would surely understand her pain”. She demanded that the process of appointing the alleged "VIP" as Governor be suspended until the CBI investigation into the case is concluded.

How The Name Of The Alleged 'VIP' Emerged

The involvement of an alleged 'VIP' in the Ankita Bhandari murder case has become a subject of significant controversy. This name was disclosed by Urmila Sanawar, the wife of former Uttarakhand BJP MLA Suresh Rathore. In December 2025, Sanawar shared an audio recording on social media—a conversation she had with the former MLA—in which Suresh Rathore could be heard referring to an alleged "VIP." At the time, Sanawar claimed that this individual was associated with the BJP organization.

Why Has The Uproar Resurfaced?

Following this revelation by Urmila Sanawar, protests erupted once again in Uttarakhand regarding the Ankita Bhandari murder case, with demands for a CBI investigation. Ankita’s parents also called for a CBI probe. Given the gravity of the case and the mounting public outrage, the Uttarakhand state government ordered a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case in January of this year.

Ankita’s family expressed hope that the biggest mystery surrounding the case around the “VIP” would soon be uncovered. Earlier in December 2022, the Uttarakhand High Court had rejected a plea reportedly by a journalist and later joined by Ankita's parents seeking the investigation be transferred to the CBI. The plea had alleged a "VIP angle" and destruction of evidence.

The Protest Against Gubernatorial Appointment And Fears Around It

The fresh protest by the slain woman's parents against the appointment of the BJP leader comes in the backdrop of the immunity to a Governor.

Article 361(2) of the Constitution stipulates that no criminal proceedings can be initiated against a Governor during their tenure, nor can they be compelled to participate in any investigation. Similarly, Article 361(3) provides complete protection against arrest, stating that a Governor cannot be arrested while in office.