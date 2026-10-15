Ankita Bhandari Murder: Four-Year-Old Case Back In Spotlight As 'VIP' Appointment Courts Fresh Controversy
A four-year-old murder case of a resort emoployee is back in discussion after the appointment of BJP leader as Sikkim Governor, reports Kirankant Sharma.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Dehradun: The late night Wednesday protest in Delhi by the parents of Uttarakhand resort employee Ankita Bhandari murdered in September 2022 and the solidarity sit-in by Congress leaders over the ruling BJP's gubernatorial appointment in Sikkim has put the spotlight back on the murder.
On the evening of October 14, Ankita Bhandari’s parents staged a sit-in protest outside India Gate in the national capital against the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim Governor till the CBI investigation in the murder case was complete. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi besides other leaders arrived to meet them in the protest.
सुबह के 4 बजे। जब दुनिया सो रही थी, तब अंकिता भंडारी के माता-पिता को हिरासत में ले लिया गया। उनका गुनाह? वे इंडिया गेट पर चुपचाप बैठे थे - बोझिल कंधों के साथ, बिना किसी हंगामे के और सिर्फ़ इतना माँग रहे थे कि CBI जाँच पूरी होने तक दुष्यंत गौतम को सिक्किम का राज्यपाल न बनाया जाए। कल मैं और प्रियंका इन माता-पिता से मिले थे। जिस जाँच का नतीजा आया नहीं, उसके पहले ही नियुक्ति की जल्दी और सवाल पूछने वाले माँ-बाप को रात के अंधेरे में उठा लिया गया। इस सरकार की पहचान यही है: पीड़ितों की आवाज़ दबा दो, सवाल करने वालों को हटा दो। पर न्याय की लड़ाई न दबेगी, न रुकेगी। कांग्रेस अंकिता भंडारी के परिवार के साथ खड़ी है, और खड़ी रहेगी - जब तक उन्हें न्याय नहीं मिलता। #JusticeForAnkitaBhandari— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 15, 2026
Sensing the situation escalating, the Delhi Police took the family members into custody around 4:00 AM. Following these events, the Ankita Bhandari murder case has once again taken center stage nationally, with political activity intensifying in the backdrop of the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
ETV Bharat takes a look at the four-year-old high-profile murder case and the fresh controversy around it.
The Murder Case
Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Pauri Garhwal district of the state, went missing in September 2022. Her body was found days later in the Cheela canal leading to allegations of foul play. In the subsequent investigation, police arrested resort owner Pulkit Arya and two other employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta within 24 hours.
In the meantime, the police also formed an SIT to investigate the case. The accused trio were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Kotdwar in May 2023.
The Protest By Ankita Bhandari’s Parents
Ankita's father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, said that while a CBI investigation into his daughter’s murder is ongoing, an individual—alleged to be the "VIP" involved in the case—has been appointed as a Governor. The family demanded that this appointment be halted. Ankita’s father stated that they have come to the national capital seeking justice and appealed to the President of India to intervene.
Ankita’s mother, Soni Devi appealed to the President for justice, noting that “as a woman herself, the President would surely understand her pain”. She demanded that the process of appointing the alleged "VIP" as Governor be suspended until the CBI investigation into the case is concluded.
चार साल से अंकिता भंडारी के परिवार को इंसाफ नहीं मिला, लेकिन एक ‘VIP’ आरोपी को संरक्षण और संवैधानिक पद का इनाम ज़रूर मिला। जहां बलात्कारियों और हत्यारों का फूल-मालाओं से स्वागत होता है और अपराधियों को सत्ता की ताकत से नवाज़ा जाता है - उस महिला-विरोधी BJP से कोई उम्मीद की भी नहीं जा सकती। आज, अंकिता के माता-पिता अपनी बच्ची के लिए न्याय की गुहार ले कर, अपने घर से मीलों दूर, India Gate पर बैठे हैं। मैं और कांग्रेस पार्टी उनके साथ खड़े हैं - उनके दुख में भी और इंसाफ की इस लड़ाई में भी। #JusticeForAnkitaBhandari— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 14, 2026
How The Name Of The Alleged 'VIP' Emerged
The involvement of an alleged 'VIP' in the Ankita Bhandari murder case has become a subject of significant controversy. This name was disclosed by Urmila Sanawar, the wife of former Uttarakhand BJP MLA Suresh Rathore. In December 2025, Sanawar shared an audio recording on social media—a conversation she had with the former MLA—in which Suresh Rathore could be heard referring to an alleged "VIP." At the time, Sanawar claimed that this individual was associated with the BJP organization.
Why Has The Uproar Resurfaced?
Following this revelation by Urmila Sanawar, protests erupted once again in Uttarakhand regarding the Ankita Bhandari murder case, with demands for a CBI investigation. Ankita’s parents also called for a CBI probe. Given the gravity of the case and the mounting public outrage, the Uttarakhand state government ordered a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case in January of this year.
Ankita’s family expressed hope that the biggest mystery surrounding the case around the “VIP” would soon be uncovered. Earlier in December 2022, the Uttarakhand High Court had rejected a plea reportedly by a journalist and later joined by Ankita's parents seeking the investigation be transferred to the CBI. The plea had alleged a "VIP angle" and destruction of evidence.
The Protest Against Gubernatorial Appointment And Fears Around It
The fresh protest by the slain woman's parents against the appointment of the BJP leader comes in the backdrop of the immunity to a Governor.
Article 361(2) of the Constitution stipulates that no criminal proceedings can be initiated against a Governor during their tenure, nor can they be compelled to participate in any investigation. Similarly, Article 361(3) provides complete protection against arrest, stating that a Governor cannot be arrested while in office.
अंकिता भंडारी को न्याय दिलाने की लड़ाई में उत्तराखंड की मातृशक्ति को आगे आना होगा। अंकिता ने अपनी मृत्यु से पहले एक VIP को विशेष सेवाएँ देने के लिए दबाव बनाए जाने और अपनी जान को खतरा होने की बात कही थी। आज भी इस मामले में कई गंभीर सवाल अनुत्तरित हैं। भाजपा के एक पूर्व विधायक द्वारा कथित VIP का नाम लिए जाने के बाद मामला फिर गरमा गया है। आरोपों के बीच संबंधित व्यक्ति को सिक्किम का राज्यपाल बनाया जाना उत्तराखंड के स्वाभिमान और जनभावनाओं का अपमान है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जवाब दें अंकिता को न्याय दिलाने के लिए निर्णायक कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं हुई? मैं देवभूमि की मातृशक्ति से आह्वान करता हूँ कि गौरा देवी और तीलू रौतेली की वीरता को याद करते हुए न्याय की इस लड़ाई में आगे आएँ। हमारी मांग स्पष्ट है अंकिता को न्याय मिले, दोषियों को सज़ा मिले और किसी भी आरोपी को पद का संरक्षण नहीं, कानून के अनुसार कार्रवाई मिले।— Ganesh Godiyal (@UKGaneshGodiyal) October 15, 2026
However, this immunity is limited strictly to the duration of their tenure. Once they leave office, a former Governor can be subjected to legal action—including arrest—just like any ordinary citizen, for any criminal acts committed during or prior to their term.
Congress Slams Centre Over Appointment
Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, who joined the protest by the slain woman's parents questioned the Sikkim gubernatorial appointment.
"For four years, Ankita Bhandari’s family has been denied justice, yet a 'VIP' accused has been granted protection and rewarded with a constitutional position. In a system where rapists and murderers are welcomed with garlands and criminals are empowered by the state, one cannot expect anything from the anti-women BJP. I, along with the Congress party, stand with Ankita’s family—both in their grief and in their fight for justice," Gandhi said.
अंकिता भंडारी केस में बड़ी गिरफ्तारी... Indian Gate से बूढे माँ-बाप गिरफ्तार। और VVIP गौतम? सिक्किम का गवर्नर... https://t.co/y41FZycXC9— Ganesh Godiyal (@UKGaneshGodiyal) October 15, 2026
Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and Congress leader Harish Rawat said that Ankita’s parents traveled to India Gate to seek justice for their daughter.
“Their anguish stems from the fact that the individual they hold responsible for their daughter’s murder—or the cause behind it—is being honored within the Raj Bhavan instead of being behind bars,” he said.
“Rather than listening to the parents' plight, the authorities took them into police custody from India Gate under the cover of darkness. But let those in power remember: Ankita’s parents are not alone—every parent in Uttarakhand is now a parent to Ankita, and every brother is her brother."
Uttarakhand Congress State President Ganesh Godiyal also attacked the BJP over the matter. He has assured Ankita’s family of all possible support.
"Ankita is our daughter. We will continue to fight for her—even if it means courting arrest." "Appointing a so-called 'VIP' as a Governor is an insult not just to Ankita, but to the entire state of Uttarakhand,” Godiyal said.
Growing Politics
Regarding the intensifying politics surrounding the Ankita Bhandari murder case and its potential influence on the upcoming elections, political analyst Bhagirath Sharma observed that it currently appears the Congress has managed to corner the BJP on this issue.
“In particular, the way Rahul Gandhi has taken the lead on this matter from Delhi is likely to have an impact across several districts in Uttarakhand, and this will be significantly felt during the assembly elections,” he said.
Sharma said the BJP has consistently maintained that it has taken all necessary steps in this case—from facilitating a CBI inquiry to ensuring all due legal processes are followed.
Meanwhile, analyst Sunil Pandey noted that this will be a major issue in the Garhwal region—a point the Congress has made clear from the very beginning.
“It was only after persistent protests by the Congress that a CBI inquiry was finally initiated. I believe the BJP will now be forced to reconsider its position on this matter."
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: A Timeline
- In August 2022, Ankita Bhandari began working as a receptionist at the Ganga-Bhogpur Vanantra Resort.
- On the night of September 18, 2022, Ankita Bhandari went missing from the Vanantra Resort.
- On September 19–20, 2022, Ankita’s family filed a missing person’s report.
- Subsequently, the revenue police registered an FIR in the case.
- On September 22, 2022, the Ankita Bhandari case was transferred to the regular police.
- A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was then formed to investigate the matter; charges of murder and conspiracy were added to the case.
- On September 23, 2022, the three accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case—Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Gupta—were arrested.
- At midnight on September 23, 2022, a bulldozer was used to demolish parts of the Vanantra Resort.
- On September 24, 2022, Ankita Bhandari’s body was recovered from the Chilla Canal.
- The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the body, and a post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of death was drowning.
- Following the discovery of the body, widespread protests erupted across Uttarakhand.
- Shortly thereafter, BJP leader Vinod Arya was expelled from the party.
- In December 2022, the police filed a charge sheet in the Ankita Bhandari case.
- In March 2023, charges were framed against the accused in the Kotdwar court.
- On May 30, 2025, the Kotdwar court convicted all three accused.
- Following this, all three individuals involved in the Ankita Bhandari murder case were sentenced to life imprisonment.
- In December 2025, an audio clip featuring Urmila Sanawar went viral.
- This viral audio mentioned the involvement of a 'VIP' in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.
- Consequently, the case returned to the headlines.
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