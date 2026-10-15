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Ankita Bhandari Murder: Four-Year-Old Case Back In Spotlight As 'VIP' Appointment Courts Fresh Controversy

A four-year-old murder case of a resort emoployee is back in discussion after the appointment of BJP leader as Sikkim Governor, reports Kirankant Sharma.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and activist Yogita Bhayana with the parents of Ankita Bhandari at India Gate during a protest on Wednesday
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and activist Yogita Bhayana with the parents of Ankita Bhandari at India Gate during a protest on Wednesday (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 15, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST

7 Min Read
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Dehradun: The late night Wednesday protest in Delhi by the parents of Uttarakhand resort employee Ankita Bhandari murdered in September 2022 and the solidarity sit-in by Congress leaders over the ruling BJP's gubernatorial appointment in Sikkim has put the spotlight back on the murder.

On the evening of October 14, Ankita Bhandari’s parents staged a sit-in protest outside India Gate in the national capital against the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim Governor till the CBI investigation in the murder case was complete. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi besides other leaders arrived to meet them in the protest.

Sensing the situation escalating, the Delhi Police took the family members into custody around 4:00 AM. Following these events, the Ankita Bhandari murder case has once again taken center stage nationally, with political activity intensifying in the backdrop of the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

ETV Bharat takes a look at the four-year-old high-profile murder case and the fresh controversy around it.

The Murder Case

Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Pauri Garhwal district of the state, went missing in September 2022. Her body was found days later in the Cheela canal leading to allegations of foul play. In the subsequent investigation, police arrested resort owner Pulkit Arya and two other employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta within 24 hours.

In the meantime, the police also formed an SIT to investigate the case. The accused trio were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Kotdwar in May 2023.

The Protest By Ankita Bhandari’s Parents

Ankita's father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, said that while a CBI investigation into his daughter’s murder is ongoing, an individual—alleged to be the "VIP" involved in the case—has been appointed as a Governor. The family demanded that this appointment be halted. Ankita’s father stated that they have come to the national capital seeking justice and appealed to the President of India to intervene.

Ankita’s mother, Soni Devi appealed to the President for justice, noting that “as a woman herself, the President would surely understand her pain”. She demanded that the process of appointing the alleged "VIP" as Governor be suspended until the CBI investigation into the case is concluded.

How The Name Of The Alleged 'VIP' Emerged

The involvement of an alleged 'VIP' in the Ankita Bhandari murder case has become a subject of significant controversy. This name was disclosed by Urmila Sanawar, the wife of former Uttarakhand BJP MLA Suresh Rathore. In December 2025, Sanawar shared an audio recording on social media—a conversation she had with the former MLA—in which Suresh Rathore could be heard referring to an alleged "VIP." At the time, Sanawar claimed that this individual was associated with the BJP organization.

Why Has The Uproar Resurfaced?

Following this revelation by Urmila Sanawar, protests erupted once again in Uttarakhand regarding the Ankita Bhandari murder case, with demands for a CBI investigation. Ankita’s parents also called for a CBI probe. Given the gravity of the case and the mounting public outrage, the Uttarakhand state government ordered a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case in January of this year.

Ankita’s family expressed hope that the biggest mystery surrounding the case around the “VIP” would soon be uncovered. Earlier in December 2022, the Uttarakhand High Court had rejected a plea reportedly by a journalist and later joined by Ankita's parents seeking the investigation be transferred to the CBI. The plea had alleged a "VIP angle" and destruction of evidence.

The Protest Against Gubernatorial Appointment And Fears Around It

The fresh protest by the slain woman's parents against the appointment of the BJP leader comes in the backdrop of the immunity to a Governor.

Article 361(2) of the Constitution stipulates that no criminal proceedings can be initiated against a Governor during their tenure, nor can they be compelled to participate in any investigation. Similarly, Article 361(3) provides complete protection against arrest, stating that a Governor cannot be arrested while in office.

However, this immunity is limited strictly to the duration of their tenure. Once they leave office, a former Governor can be subjected to legal action—including arrest—just like any ordinary citizen, for any criminal acts committed during or prior to their term.

Congress Slams Centre Over Appointment

Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, who joined the protest by the slain woman's parents questioned the Sikkim gubernatorial appointment.

"For four years, Ankita Bhandari’s family has been denied justice, yet a 'VIP' accused has been granted protection and rewarded with a constitutional position. In a system where rapists and murderers are welcomed with garlands and criminals are empowered by the state, one cannot expect anything from the anti-women BJP. I, along with the Congress party, stand with Ankita’s family—both in their grief and in their fight for justice," Gandhi said.

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and Congress leader Harish Rawat said that Ankita’s parents traveled to India Gate to seek justice for their daughter.

“Their anguish stems from the fact that the individual they hold responsible for their daughter’s murder—or the cause behind it—is being honored within the Raj Bhavan instead of being behind bars,” he said.

“Rather than listening to the parents' plight, the authorities took them into police custody from India Gate under the cover of darkness. But let those in power remember: Ankita’s parents are not alone—every parent in Uttarakhand is now a parent to Ankita, and every brother is her brother."

Uttarakhand Congress State President Ganesh Godiyal also attacked the BJP over the matter. He has assured Ankita’s family of all possible support.

"Ankita is our daughter. We will continue to fight for her—even if it means courting arrest." "Appointing a so-called 'VIP' as a Governor is an insult not just to Ankita, but to the entire state of Uttarakhand,” Godiyal said.

Growing Politics

Regarding the intensifying politics surrounding the Ankita Bhandari murder case and its potential influence on the upcoming elections, political analyst Bhagirath Sharma observed that it currently appears the Congress has managed to corner the BJP on this issue.

“In particular, the way Rahul Gandhi has taken the lead on this matter from Delhi is likely to have an impact across several districts in Uttarakhand, and this will be significantly felt during the assembly elections,” he said.

Sharma said the BJP has consistently maintained that it has taken all necessary steps in this case—from facilitating a CBI inquiry to ensuring all due legal processes are followed.

Meanwhile, analyst Sunil Pandey noted that this will be a major issue in the Garhwal region—a point the Congress has made clear from the very beginning.

“It was only after persistent protests by the Congress that a CBI inquiry was finally initiated. I believe the BJP will now be forced to reconsider its position on this matter."

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: A Timeline

  1. In August 2022, Ankita Bhandari began working as a receptionist at the Ganga-Bhogpur Vanantra Resort.
  2. On the night of September 18, 2022, Ankita Bhandari went missing from the Vanantra Resort.
  3. On September 19–20, 2022, Ankita’s family filed a missing person’s report.
  4. Subsequently, the revenue police registered an FIR in the case.
  5. On September 22, 2022, the Ankita Bhandari case was transferred to the regular police.
  6. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was then formed to investigate the matter; charges of murder and conspiracy were added to the case.
  7. On September 23, 2022, the three accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case—Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Gupta—were arrested.
  8. At midnight on September 23, 2022, a bulldozer was used to demolish parts of the Vanantra Resort.
  9. On September 24, 2022, Ankita Bhandari’s body was recovered from the Chilla Canal.
  10. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the body, and a post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of death was drowning.
  11. Following the discovery of the body, widespread protests erupted across Uttarakhand.
  12. Shortly thereafter, BJP leader Vinod Arya was expelled from the party.
  13. In December 2022, the police filed a charge sheet in the Ankita Bhandari case.
  14. In March 2023, charges were framed against the accused in the Kotdwar court.
  15. On May 30, 2025, the Kotdwar court convicted all three accused.
  16. Following this, all three individuals involved in the Ankita Bhandari murder case were sentenced to life imprisonment.
  17. In December 2025, an audio clip featuring Urmila Sanawar went viral.
  18. This viral audio mentioned the involvement of a 'VIP' in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.
  19. Consequently, the case returned to the headlines.

Read More:

  1. Rahul Gandhi Writes To President Murmu Asking To Reconsider Dushyant Gautam's Appointment
  2. SIR Out, Women's Safety In: Congress & BJP Trade Allegations Over Ankita Bhandari & Bimol Akoijam

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ANKITA BHANDARI VIP ANGLE
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