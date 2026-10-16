Ankita Bhandari Murder: FIR Against Harish Rawat, 30 Congress Leaders, For Protest Against 'VIP' Appointed As Governor
A case has been registered against Harish Rawat, Ganesh Godiyal, Pritam Singh, Harak Singh Rawat, Jyoti Rautela, Garima Dosani, and others, reports Himanshu Chauhan.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police have registered a case against 30 individuals, including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal, several MLAs, and other party leaders, over the protest staged by the party in front of the Lok Bhawan gate in Dehradun, "without obtaining necessary permissions". The protest was over the appointment of the as-yet officially unnamed VIP, linked to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, as a Governor of a state.
Besides Rawat, Godiyal, and some MLAs, the FIR names 10-15 unidentified persons as accused. The police have registered the case under sections 132 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation into the matter has been entrusted to sub-inspector Kailash Chandra Bhatt.
Santosh Singh Kunwar, the station house officer (SHO) of the Garhi Cantt police station, stated in his complaint that the protest was originally planned as a candle march from the Ghantaghar (Clock Tower) to the district administration office, to submit a memorandum. However, Congress leaders and workers proceeded to the Lok Bhawan without permission, and staged a demonstration in front of its gate. Although the police instructed the protesters to maintain law and order, they did not comply.
The FIR filed by the police alleges that the protesters were advised against moving forward without authorisation and cautioned not to disrupt traffic, but they refused to heed these instructions. It is alleged that the protesters ignored police directives, attempted to cross the barriers, and tried to push forward by force, which resulted in the obstruction of official government functions and the disruption of traffic.
Police said they deployed additional forces to bring the situation under control, after which the protesters were removed from the site.
SP City Shekhar Suyal stated that, based on a complaint filed by the Cantt PS in-charge Santosh Singh Kunwar, a case has been registered against 30 Congress leaders, including former CM Rawat, state Congress president Godiyal, Pritam Singh, Harak Singh Rawat, Jyoti Rautela, Garima Dosani, and former MLA Rajkumar, as well as 10-15 unidentified Congress workers.
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- Ankita Bhandari Murder: Four-Year-Old Case Back In Spotlight As 'VIP' Appointment Courts Fresh Controversy
- Ankita Bhandari Murder: Parents Picked Up During India Gate Protest, Released Around 5 AM
- SIR Out, Women's Safety In: Congress & BJP Trade Allegations Over Ankita Bhandari & Bimol Akoijam