ETV Bharat / bharat

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Uttarakhand Minister Expects CBI Probe To Be Over By Dec, Cong Asks How Can He

Uttarakhand Social Welfare Minister Khajan Das ( X@KhajanDassBJP )

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Social Welfare Minister Khajan Das has said that he expects the CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case to be completed by December. Furthermore, he has acknowledged that the progress of the CBI’s probe into this case has been quite slow.

"It was at the request of Ankita Bhandari’s family that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI investigation into this case. The investigation has not proceeded at the pace it should have. It will be completed by December, and the CBI will uncover all the links concerning the VIP involved in this matter," said Das.

The Congress party responded immediately following Das’s statement. "How can Khajan Das assess that the investigation will be completed by December, given that the CBI has been conducting the probe at a very slow pace?" asked state Congress spokesperson Amendra Bisht. The Congress has expressed apprehension regarding the minister’s statement, asserting that it clearly suggests the CBI is conducting its investigation in consultation with the BJP and is keeping the party informed about every detail of the case.