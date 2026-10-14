ETV Bharat / bharat

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Rahul Gandhi Joins Parents' Sit-In Outside India Gate

New Delhi: Ankita Bhandari, the 19-year-old receptionist who worked at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, and was murdered in September 2022 after allegedly resisting pressure to provide sexual favours to patrons, is once again in the news. After her parents began a sit-in outside India Gate on October 14, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Pawan Khera, met them on Wednesday evening.

Rahul Gandhi has been in touch with the family in the past, having met them earlier in August and assured them that he would pursue the case.

The parents are protesting the recent appointment of an alleged VIP, who has been linked to the murder, as the Governor of a Northeastern state. Ankita's parents say that the appointment should not be made before justice is delivered. Sitting in protest outside India Gate, her father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, told ANI, "I earnestly request the Honorable President not to appoint [alleged VIP] as Governor, until the CBI investigation is concluded."

Virendra also said that he was shocked by the news of the appointment of the alleged VIP. He said that after hearing this news, Ankita's mother kept crying the whole night. He said that today, he was forced to come to Delhi with his family, and sit in protest.

Ankita's mother Soni Devi said that she was broken-hearted after hearing the news of the appointment, saying it felt like a betrayal of her feelings.

Earlier this year, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had recommended a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case. At the time, the media was informed that the entire CBI investigation would be centered around the role of an alleged VIP, whose name would not be revealed. It created a mystery around the case, renewing national interest in it.