ETV Bharat / bharat

Ankita Bhandari Case: Police Complaint Filed Against Father Of Pulkit Arya

Haridwar: A police complaint was filed on Monday against the father of Pulkit Arya, who is serving a life sentence in the Ankita Bhandari case, for allegedly releasing private chats of the victim and attempting to influence the investigation.

The development came a day after the father, Vinod Arya, held a press conference, where he claimed that Pulkit was wrongly implicated due to "political pressure" and that Ankita was not murdered but had died by suicide due to harassment from her parents and her male friend.

He had also released over 4,000 pages of purported WhatsApp chats between Ankita and her male friend and demanded that these be included in the investigation.

On Monday, office-bearers of a group, Pahadi Mahasabha, held a protest at the city police station (Nagar Kotwali) and submitted a formal complaint, demanding that a case be registered against Vinod Arya. They alleged that public disclosure of the chats was a violation of privacy and demanded legal action against Vinod Arya.

Tarun Vyas, president of the Pahadi Mahasabha, said that Ankita Bhandari was not just the daughter of a single family, but a daughter of the entire state of Uttarakhand. “The incident involving her left the state deeply shaken. In such a sensitive case, making the deceased’s private conversations public constitutes a grave violation of her privacy and dignity."

Vyas said Ankita’s family is yet to receive justice and Vinod Arya was attempting to divert the course of the investigation. He questioned the source of Ankita’s alleged private chats, demanding an impartial inquiry into it. He also called for an investigation into the claims made by Vinod Arya regarding the demolition of his properties.