Ankita Bhandari Case: Delhi HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Content Targeting BJP Leader Dushyant Gautam
The court restrained Congress, AAP and others from publishing or amplifying posts, videos or audio linking Gautam to the case.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered that all social media content linking BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case be removed within 24 hours. This includes videos and posts on various platforms.
The court also restrained political parties and individuals from publishing or circulating any further content naming Gautam as the alleged “VIP” in the case.
A bench led by Justice Mini Pushkarna passed the ad interim order on a defamation suit filed by Gautam. The court found a prima facie case in his favour. It added that if the content were not removed in time, social media platforms would need to take it down in accordance with applicable rules.
Platforms were also directed to inform the petitioner if similar content was re-uploaded.
Congress, AAP, Others Restrained
The restraint order applies to several defendants, including the Indian National Congress (INC), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, actor Urmila Sanawar and other individuals. The court barred all defendants and their representatives from posting, circulating, or amplifying any content alleging Gautam’s link to the Ankita Bhandari case.
Justice Pushkarna observed that allowing the allegedly defamatory content to remain online would cause irreparable harm to Gautam’s reputation, and that the balance of convenience lay in his favour.
Arguments By Gautam’s Counsel
Appearing for Gautam, Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia, along with advocates Raghav Awasthi and Simran Brar, submitted that Gautam’s reputation had been severely damaged by a coordinated social media campaign carried out by a national political party with millions of followers.
Bhatia told the court that Gautam had been active in public life for nearly five decades, had served as a Member of Parliament, and was currently the BJP's national secretary. Addressing the court, he argued that the allegations circulating on social media were outrageous and baseless.
“They are saying a young girl was asked to provide ‘VIP service’ and, on refusal, she was murdered. They are calling me [Gautam] a rapist,” Bhatia submitted, contending that while allegations by individuals were damaging, the harm caused by a national political party holding press conferences and amplifying such claims on its official social media platforms was far graver.
He added that Gautam was not named in any First Information Report (FIR), chargesheet, or investigation related to the case, and that the reputational damage already caused could not be undone merely by monetary compensation.
Viral Clips And Police Action
The petition stated that defamatory videos and audio clips surfaced on social media on December 24, 2025, creating a false narrative linking Gautam to the case. One audio clip allegedly named him as the “VIP”, but former MLA Suresh Rathore later disowned the clip, claiming it was AI-generated, and issued to malign the BJP.
Uttarakhand Police have registered multiple FIRs against Urmila Sanawar and Rathore for allegedly spreading misinformation and disinformation related to the case.
Background Of The Ankita Bhandari Case
Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, was murdered in September 2022. Investigations revealed that she was allegedly pressured to provide sexual favours to guests by resort owner Pulkit Arya. Her body was later recovered from a canal.
A trial court convicted Pulkit Arya and two others in the case, sentencing them to life imprisonment. Gautam has consistently denied any connection to the case, stating that his name never featured at any stage of the investigation.
The High Court’s restraint and takedown directions will remain in force until further hearings in the defamation suit.