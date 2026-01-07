ETV Bharat / bharat

Ankita Bhandari Case: Delhi HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Content Targeting BJP Leader Dushyant Gautam

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered that all social media content linking BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case be removed within 24 hours. This includes videos and posts on various platforms.

The court also restrained political parties and individuals from publishing or circulating any further content naming Gautam as the alleged “VIP” in the case.

A bench led by Justice Mini Pushkarna passed the ad interim order on a defamation suit filed by Gautam. The court found a prima facie case in his favour. It added that if the content were not removed in time, social media platforms would need to take it down in accordance with applicable rules.

Platforms were also directed to inform the petitioner if similar content was re-uploaded.

Congress, AAP, Others Restrained

The restraint order applies to several defendants, including the Indian National Congress (INC), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, actor Urmila Sanawar and other individuals. The court barred all defendants and their representatives from posting, circulating, or amplifying any content alleging Gautam’s link to the Ankita Bhandari case.

Justice Pushkarna observed that allowing the allegedly defamatory content to remain online would cause irreparable harm to Gautam’s reputation, and that the balance of convenience lay in his favour.

Arguments By Gautam’s Counsel

Appearing for Gautam, Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia, along with advocates Raghav Awasthi and Simran Brar, submitted that Gautam’s reputation had been severely damaged by a coordinated social media campaign carried out by a national political party with millions of followers.

Bhatia told the court that Gautam had been active in public life for nearly five decades, had served as a Member of Parliament, and was currently the BJP's national secretary. Addressing the court, he argued that the allegations circulating on social media were outrageous and baseless.