ETV Bharat / bharat

Anjaneya Temple In Jamshedpur Offers Unique Vadamala Prasad

By Jitendra Kumar

Jamshedpur: At Jharkhand's industrial centre Jamshedpur, there is a temple that upholds a unique South Indian tradition. Lord Hanuman or Bajrangbali, who is worshipped here, is offered as ‘prasad’ a 'vadamala' — a garland made with urad dal vadas.

Located in Bistupur area of ​​the steel city, this temple is known as 'Dharmashasta Ayyappa Temple' or Anjaneya Temple. It is built on the lines of the famous Ayyappa temples of Kerala. You get a glimpse of Kerala's temples right at the entrance.

Established in 1977, Tamil-speaking people are especially associated with this temple. On entering, the first deity you see is of Lord Ganesha, followed by others. Here, pandits, who have studied Vedas and other scriptures for 8-10 years, perform morning and evening puja rituals and aarti.

Within the premises is a temple of Bajrangbali, which is called 'Anjaneya Mandir'. This is where the garland prasad is offered to Lord Hanuman twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. It is believed that by offering the vadamala, wishes are fulfilled and happiness and peace are maintained in the house.

While across South India, both urad and chana dals are popular for making vadas, in the Ayyappa temple, vadas are only made with urad dal for the garlands, as the devout believe Lord Bajrangbali loves urad dal vadas. It's a tradition popular in parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Chennai. It is believed that offering this prasad not only fulfils the wishes, but also removes the obstacles in life.

The tradition of offering vadamala is linked to a mythological story popular across parts of South India. It is believed that this prasad not only frees the devout from bad planetary influences, but also fulfils their wishes and brings them happiness and peace.