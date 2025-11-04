ETV Bharat / bharat

Anjana Singh Sengar Wins ‘Outstanding Woman In Literature Award 2025’ In Kathmandu

New Delhi/Noida: Renowned literary figure and poet Anjana Singh Sengar was honoured with the 'Outstanding Woman in Literature Award 2025' at a grand ceremony held in Kathmandu, Nepal. She was awarded for her ghazal collection, 'Yaadon Ki Riyasat.'

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Sengar said, "I have always been passionate about reading and writing. I used to read a lot, and through reading, I developed a keenness for writing. My heart was filled with so many emotions that once I picked up a pen to express them, and believe me, words began to flow unceasingly."

Sengar left a secure government job for the love of literature. "I resigned from my central government job because my heart was in literature." So far, she has published seven books, and five more are in the pipeline. The issues the writer wants to address and work on most in her books are social concerns and women's issues. "Apart from that I am working on the Bundeli dialect, which originated in Bundelkhand. Let's see how much I can accomplish," she added.

Anjana Singh Sengar Wins ‘Outstanding Woman In Literature Award 2025’ In Kathmandu (ETV Bharat)

On her love for literature she further explained that writing gives her utmost satisfaction. "I want to pursue literature forever as it gives me a contentment difficult to find in anything else I do. I attribute it all to God's inspiration that drove me into the Hindi literary world," she further stated.

Passionate about literature, Sengar took to books naturally. "I had a strong inclination towards books. Maybe because my mother was also an avid reader. Later, even my husband was found to be a man who loves books and he is currently researching the Ramcharit Manas," Sengar said.