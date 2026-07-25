ETV Bharat / bharat

Anitha, The First Life Lost To NEET: Did Cockroach Janta Party Protest Finally Yield A Solution?

Anitha's death on September 1, 2017 triggered widespread protests across Tamil Nadu and made her a symbol of the anti-NEET movement. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: "For rural students, especially those like me who come from poor and humble backgrounds, NEET is an incredibly difficult challenge."

Nine years after these words were spoken by S Anitha, a student from Ariyalur, the anti-NEET movement has once again returned to the national spotlight. Anitha, who became the face of Tamil Nadu's opposition to the medical entrance examination, had spoken about the difficulties faced by rural students at the gates of the Supreme Court while challenging the NEET system.

Today, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) declares its prolonged protest against alleged irregularities in NEET a success, Anitha's family believes that her struggle has not gone in vain.

The Centre is now introducing measures aimed at preventing irregularities in examinations like NEET. However, Anitha's demand was more fundamental. She had sought the abolition of NEET itself and challenged the examination system before the top court.

Born in Kuzhumur, a remote hamlet in Ariyalur district, Anitha came from a poor family and grew up without many basic amenities. Yet she scored an impressive 1,176 out of 1,200 marks in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination in 2017.

Her brother Manirathnam said such an achievement was remarkable for a child growing up in a hut in a rural area.

"Anitha's sole ambition was to become a doctor and uplift both her family and her village," he told ETV Bharat while participating in the latest protest in Delhi.

Anitha's brother Manirathnam (ETV Bharat)

However, Anitha's dream was shattered after she secured only 86 out of 720 marks in NEET. She had argued that students who could afford expensive coaching had an advantage over those from poor and rural backgrounds.