Anitha, The First Life Lost To NEET: Did Cockroach Janta Party Protest Finally Yield A Solution?
Anitha, the face of opposition to the medical entrance examination, spoke about the difficulties faced by rural students at the gates of SC against NEET
Published : July 25, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST|
Updated : July 25, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Chennai: "For rural students, especially those like me who come from poor and humble backgrounds, NEET is an incredibly difficult challenge."
Nine years after these words were spoken by S Anitha, a student from Ariyalur, the anti-NEET movement has once again returned to the national spotlight. Anitha, who became the face of Tamil Nadu's opposition to the medical entrance examination, had spoken about the difficulties faced by rural students at the gates of the Supreme Court while challenging the NEET system.
Today, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) declares its prolonged protest against alleged irregularities in NEET a success, Anitha's family believes that her struggle has not gone in vain.
The Centre is now introducing measures aimed at preventing irregularities in examinations like NEET. However, Anitha's demand was more fundamental. She had sought the abolition of NEET itself and challenged the examination system before the top court.
Born in Kuzhumur, a remote hamlet in Ariyalur district, Anitha came from a poor family and grew up without many basic amenities. Yet she scored an impressive 1,176 out of 1,200 marks in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination in 2017.
Her brother Manirathnam said such an achievement was remarkable for a child growing up in a hut in a rural area.
"Anitha's sole ambition was to become a doctor and uplift both her family and her village," he told ETV Bharat while participating in the latest protest in Delhi.
However, Anitha's dream was shattered after she secured only 86 out of 720 marks in NEET. She had argued that students who could afford expensive coaching had an advantage over those from poor and rural backgrounds.
Anitha died by suicide on September 1, 2017. Her death triggered widespread protests across Tamil Nadu and made her a symbol of the anti-NEET movement. Actor (C Joseph) Vijay, now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, had also visited her family to offer condolences.
Nine years later, her brother says he was surprised to discover how well-known Anitha remains among young protesters.
"When I went to Delhi, I thought they wouldn't know much about my sister. But most of the protesters knew her. I was moved to tears when they spoke about her and recognised her as the one who first took to the streets and fought a legal battle against NEET. I felt deeply that Anitha's struggle had not gone in vain," he said.
Manirathnam, however, argued that merely eliminating irregularities is not enough and that the NEET system itself must be questioned.
The CJP has claimed that the government accepted three key demands raised during its agitation, including ₹1 crore compensation for families who lost members allegedly due to the NEET crisis. Manirathnam described Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a first step towards the larger objective of ending NEET.
Tamil Nadu's ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has also reiterated its opposition to NEET. School Education Minister A Rajmohan backed the campaign for the legal abolition of NEET and demanded that education be brought back under the State List.
DMK Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi also called for education to be handed back to the states and for states' constitutional rights over higher education admissions to be respected.
Nine years after Anitha's death, the central question remains: Is correcting irregularities enough, or does the NEET system itself need to be reconsidered?
For her family and those continuing the movement, the latest developments may offer a measure of hope. But Anitha's original demand — that students from poor and rural backgrounds should have an equal opportunity to become doctors — remains at the heart of India's continuing NEET debate.
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