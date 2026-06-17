Anit Thapa Resigns as GTA Chief Amid Political Upheaval In Darjeeling Hills
Political pressure, corruption allegations and a growing BJP presence are being linked to Anit Thapa's dramatic exit from GTA, reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Darjeeling: Hill politics in West Bengal has taken a dramatic turn following the results of the state's recent Assembly elections. Anit Thapa has abruptly resigned as Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).
His sudden resignation, just a day after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's visit to Kurseong, has created a stir in the hills' political circles. As news of his decision broke on Wednesday, speculation began in every nook and cranny of the hills regarding the future of the GTA.
Political Pressure, Corruption Allegations, Financial Crisis Behind Exit
Looming behind Anit Thapa's resignation is mounting political pressure in the hills, administrative complexities, and a severe financial crisis. The situation had been deteriorating for the past few days; recently, GTA spokesperson Shaktiprasad Sharma had also resigned, citing personal reasons.
Tensions escalated further following Chief Minister Adhikari's visit to Kurseong on Tuesday. During the visit, the Chief Minister took a very stern stance regarding allegations of corruption in various GTA projects, particularly in teacher recruitment, and hinted at a high-level inquiry.
Political analysts believe that the political shift in the state following the Assembly elections has strongly affected the administrative structure of the hills as well.
In an emotional message announcing his resignation, Anit addressed the people directly. He said, "A new government has been formed, and the people elected it with a desire for change. I respect that public mandate. However, when the working environment becomes toxic and one is constantly subjected to political vendetta, it becomes virtually impossible to work for the people."
Highlighting the financial crisis, Anit stated, "We had formulated various plans for the welfare of the people, but a severe shortage of necessary funds has now been engineered in the GTA treasury. There are insufficient funds for development work, and projects have stalled. I am being asked to discharge my duties amid a dire situation in which all avenues for financial assistance or government grants have been blocked. I do not wish to cling to power empty-handed or by compromising with wrongdoing or corruption."
Anit added that while the people of the hills are looking forward to a new dawn, administrative non-cooperation has become a massive barrier to fulfilling those expectations.
He stated clearly, "When the primary objective shifts from dialogue to creating obstacles, resignation is the best course of action. I may no longer serve as the GTA chief, but I will continue the fight to protect the rights of the hill people from any other platform. I will not bow down to any pressure."
BJP, GJM, GNLF Leaders Welcome Move, Demand Probe
Commenting on the matter, Darjeeling BJP MLA Noman Rai said, "We had stated earlier that if the BJP came to power in the state, the GTA would be scrapped. And that is exactly what has happened. The very forces that sustained Anit Thapa and his associates are no longer there. The GTA effectively ceases to exist; therefore, there is no need for a Chief Executive either. However, I welcome his decision."
Roshan Giri, General Secretary of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), remarked, "This is the outcome of the Chief Minister's announcement of an inquiry. This resignation is merely a ploy to save himself. Resigning won't help; Anit Thapa has engaged in massive corruption within the GTA, and an investigation into that is inevitable."
Dipu Thapa, General Secretary of Ajay Edward's Indian Gorkha Janashakti Front, said, "He took this decision solely to save himself."
Neeraj Zimba, General Secretary of the GNLF, stated, "He had to do this; it was part of his responsibility. He had been misleading the people of the hills for so long. An investigation certainly ought to take place."
Pressure from the 'saffron camp' on the GTA had been steadily mounting ever since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates won all three Assembly seats in the hills following the elections.
Anit found his position untenable after a decision was taken to hold GTA administrative meetings while completely sidelining both MP Raju Bista and the three MLAs from the Hills. It was not merely political pressure that drove this resignation; the challenge of holding the organisation together in the Hills had also become formidable.
Since the declaration of the Assembly election results, the BJP's influence at the grassroots level in the Hills has been on the rise, with numerous members of various Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samitis already defecting from the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha to join the BJP.
These defections have dealt a severe blow to Anit Thapa's political strength. Now, the people of the hills are watching the situation closely; the key question is how the region's administrative dynamics and the GTA's structure will evolve following Anit Thapa's departure.
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