ETV Bharat / bharat

Anit Thapa Resigns as GTA Chief Amid Political Upheaval In Darjeeling Hills

Darjeeling: Hill politics in West Bengal has taken a dramatic turn following the results of the state's recent Assembly elections. Anit Thapa has abruptly resigned as Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

His sudden resignation, just a day after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's visit to Kurseong, has created a stir in the hills' political circles. As news of his decision broke on Wednesday, speculation began in every nook and cranny of the hills regarding the future of the GTA.

Political Pressure, Corruption Allegations, Financial Crisis Behind Exit

Looming behind Anit Thapa's resignation is mounting political pressure in the hills, administrative complexities, and a severe financial crisis. The situation had been deteriorating for the past few days; recently, GTA spokesperson Shaktiprasad Sharma had also resigned, citing personal reasons.

Tensions escalated further following Chief Minister Adhikari's visit to Kurseong on Tuesday. During the visit, the Chief Minister took a very stern stance regarding allegations of corruption in various GTA projects, particularly in teacher recruitment, and hinted at a high-level inquiry.

Political analysts believe that the political shift in the state following the Assembly elections has strongly affected the administrative structure of the hills as well.

In an emotional message announcing his resignation, Anit addressed the people directly. He said, "A new government has been formed, and the people elected it with a desire for change. I respect that public mandate. However, when the working environment becomes toxic and one is constantly subjected to political vendetta, it becomes virtually impossible to work for the people."

Highlighting the financial crisis, Anit stated, "We had formulated various plans for the welfare of the people, but a severe shortage of necessary funds has now been engineered in the GTA treasury. There are insufficient funds for development work, and projects have stalled. I am being asked to discharge my duties amid a dire situation in which all avenues for financial assistance or government grants have been blocked. I do not wish to cling to power empty-handed or by compromising with wrongdoing or corruption."

Anit added that while the people of the hills are looking forward to a new dawn, administrative non-cooperation has become a massive barrier to fulfilling those expectations.

He stated clearly, "When the primary objective shifts from dialogue to creating obstacles, resignation is the best course of action. I may no longer serve as the GTA chief, but I will continue the fight to protect the rights of the hill people from any other platform. I will not bow down to any pressure."