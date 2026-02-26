ETV Bharat / bharat

Anil Ambani Appears Before ED In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for a second round of questioning in connection with an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case.

The 66-year-old businessman entered the federal probe agency's office in central Delhi around 10.30 am. Officials in the agency said they will record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was first questioned by the ED in August 2025.