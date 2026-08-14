ETV Bharat / bharat

Lady Passenger Loses Cool, Damages Airport Property After IndiGo Flight Cancellation In Bhubaneswar; Complaint Lodged

Bhubaneswar: Palpable tension prevailed at Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Thursday evening after an IndiGo flight to Kolkata was cancelled due to a technical issue, leaving several passengers stranded. Enraged over the flight disruption, a female passenger, whose child was unwell, allegedly damaged airport equipment worth around Rs 49,000, a video of which has now gone viral on social media.

As per a complaint lodged with the Airport Police, passenger Mamoni Kharat, who had booked the IndiGo flight 6E 7352 from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata), allegedly damaged airport property after the flight was cancelled.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 2:35 PM but was first delayed until 5:30 PM. At around 6 PM, passengers were informed that the flight has been cancelled due to a technical issue.

Following the cancellation, Kharat allegedly became agitated and damaged some equipment at the airport. "The damaged items include a monitor estimated at Rs 22,000, a keyboard estimated at Rs 4,000 and a passport-swiping machine estimated at Rs 23,000. The total estimated damage has been put at Rs 49,000," the complaint mentioned.