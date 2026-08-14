Lady Passenger Loses Cool, Damages Airport Property After IndiGo Flight Cancellation In Bhubaneswar; Complaint Lodged
Following the alleged vandalism at Bhubaneswar Airport, authorities lodged a complaint at the Airport Police Station, seeking recovery of the estimated damages, reports Bikash Das.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Palpable tension prevailed at Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Thursday evening after an IndiGo flight to Kolkata was cancelled due to a technical issue, leaving several passengers stranded. Enraged over the flight disruption, a female passenger, whose child was unwell, allegedly damaged airport equipment worth around Rs 49,000, a video of which has now gone viral on social media.
As per a complaint lodged with the Airport Police, passenger Mamoni Kharat, who had booked the IndiGo flight 6E 7352 from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata), allegedly damaged airport property after the flight was cancelled.
The flight was scheduled to depart at 2:35 PM but was first delayed until 5:30 PM. At around 6 PM, passengers were informed that the flight has been cancelled due to a technical issue.
Passengers at Bhubaneswar Airport were left stranded after an IndiGo flight scheduled to depart at 2:35 PM was reportedly cancelled at around 5:30 PM, several hours after the scheduled departure time, yesterday.— Srikanth Bhalaji (@SBhalaji94) August 14, 2026
They were not given timely information about the cancellation and,… pic.twitter.com/pGXPT8FOP3
Following the cancellation, Kharat allegedly became agitated and damaged some equipment at the airport. "The damaged items include a monitor estimated at Rs 22,000, a keyboard estimated at Rs 4,000 and a passport-swiping machine estimated at Rs 23,000. The total estimated damage has been put at Rs 49,000," the complaint mentioned.
CISF officials, IndiGo staff, Airports Authority of India (AAI) staff and SITA staff, who were present at the airport, tried to explain the situation to the passenger but to no avail.
In the video, which has gone viral, the woman can be seen in a fumed state and allegedly damaging equipment while also arguing with and abusing the airport staff. She is also heard speaking about her child, who she said was in poor health. Other passengers were also seen coming out in her support.
Authorities said the passenger requested to arrange another flight to her destination and she was subsequently allowed to leave on another flight.
Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan informed that the woman was scheduled to travel to Kolkata and became upset after her flight was delayed due to a technical problem and subsequently cancelled. "She told airport authorities that she was travelling to Kolkata for her son's treatment, which added to her distress. The passenger expressed her displeasure over the cancellation and vandalised computers at the airport. The airport authorities reported the incident to the Airport Police," he told ETV Bharat.
Pradhan said the female passenger was later able to travel to Kolkata on another connecting flight.
The airport authorities also stated that the damaged equipment would be repaired as soon as possible.