Angel Chakma Murder Case: Red Corner Notice Issued Against Prime Accused In Dehradun
Dehradun Police suspect prime accused Yagya Raj Awasthi, a native of Nepal's Kanchanpur, fled to his hometown after the murder, reports Himanshu Kushwaha
Published : July 31, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Dehradun: Seven months after Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura was allegedly stabbed, a red corner notice has been issued against the prime accused Yagya Raj Awasthi, who carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh.
Awasthi, aged 22, is a resident of Nepal's Kanchanpur and has been absconding since the incident. Police suspect he had fled to Nepal. With the issuance of the Interpol notice, the process for his extradition will be expedited in coordination with the Government of Nepal and central agencies, officials said.
On December 9, 2025, Angel, who was residing in Dehradun, and his brother were attacked by a group of youths in the Selaqui area after the duo objected to racial slurs. Angel sustained critical injuries and was admitted at a nearby private hospital, where he passed away after 17 days of treatment.
The incident sparked widespread discussion across the state. Dehradun Police launched a major operation to apprehend Awasthi and also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest. Despite this, he managed to evade police custody for seven months.
A total of six persons, including two minors, were named as accused in Angel Chakma murder case. Of which, five have already been arrested. The minors were later granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.
According to officials, a red corner notice is an international alert issued by Interpol (International Criminal Police Organisation) to locate a wanted accused and place him under provisional arrest so that he can be extradited under the legal processes of the concerned country. While it is not an arrest warrant itself, it is considered a crucial tool for coordination and action among the police agencies of member countries.
Officials said that following the red corner notice, if Awasthi is located in Nepal or any Interpol member country, local agencies will detain him and inform India. Subsequently, he will be extradited after completion of legal formalities. The police said that the necessary formalities in this regard have already been initiated.
"A red corner notice has been issued against the accused through Interpol. Following this, the extradition process has been set in motion in coordination with relevant central agencies and the Government of Nepal. We anticipate that the heightened international surveillance will facilitate his early arrest," said Vikasnagar Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar.
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