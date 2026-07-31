ETV Bharat / bharat

Angel Chakma Murder Case: Red Corner Notice Issued Against Prime Accused In Dehradun

Dehradun: Seven months after Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura was allegedly stabbed, a red corner notice has been issued against the prime accused Yagya Raj Awasthi, who carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Awasthi, aged 22, is a resident of Nepal's Kanchanpur and has been absconding since the incident. Police suspect he had fled to Nepal. With the issuance of the Interpol notice, the process for his extradition will be expedited in coordination with the Government of Nepal and central agencies, officials said.

On December 9, 2025, Angel, who was residing in Dehradun, and his brother were attacked by a group of youths in the Selaqui area after the duo objected to racial slurs. Angel sustained critical injuries and was admitted at a nearby private hospital, where he passed away after 17 days of treatment.

The incident sparked widespread discussion across the state. Dehradun Police launched a major operation to apprehend Awasthi and also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest. Despite this, he managed to evade police custody for seven months.