ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Youth Arrested For Sharing 'Classified' Warship Information In Online Scam

Security agencies flagged the information sharing, prompting a probe. Later, the investigation highlighted the wrongdoing and led to the arrest.

Andhra Youth Arrested For Sharing 'Classified' Warship Information In Online Scam
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 15, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Police claimed to have arrested a youth from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday for allegedly sharing sensitive photos and information about Indian warships as part of an online scam.

The accused, Bongu Ravi, an employee with a contractor at the Navy’s Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam, allegedly sent classified images to a woman over a period of nearly 18 months after being lured on social media.

According to police, the woman, identifying herself as Payal, claimed to be a student in Dubai researching warships and trapped Ravi. “Believing her story, Ravi shared photos and details about ship construction and arrivals. He also received payments of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per week in return,” they said.

Security agencies eventually flagged the information that Ravi shared online, prompting a probe, according to the police. “The initial investigation highlighted the wrongdoing, as the shared information was classified and led to Ravi’s arrest by Malkapuram police,” they said.

The probe also led the authorities to zero in on another accused, identified as Srinivasa Rao from Malkapuram, who is currently in Dubai. Officials claimed efforts were underway to extradite him.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to the public about the dangers of social media scams and the risks of sharing sensitive information online. They stressed the need for greater vigilance, especially among employees working in defence-related roles.

Read More

  1. Cyber Crooks Impersonate Chief Justice, Dupe Elders Of Rs 6.72 Cr In Mahasrashtra's Nashik
  2. Rs 122 Crore Cyber Fraud Busted in Rajasthan, Mastermind Arrested

TAGGED:

ANDHRA PRADESH ONLINE SCAM
VISAKHAPATNAM
CYBER SECURITY
ONLINE SCAMS
YOUTH ARRESTED IN VISAKHAPATNAM

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kashmiri Youth Turn GTA Into ‘Halal’ Reel Series: No Guns, Just Bread Runs And Family Chores

ETV Bharat Impact: Odisha's 'Tree Man' Gets New Home After 40 Years Of Green Mission, Thanks To Hyderabad-Based Trust

Giving Dignity To Dead: Karnataka Woman Living In Crematorium Has Cremated Over 4000 Bodies In A Decade

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.