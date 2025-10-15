ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Youth Arrested For Sharing 'Classified' Warship Information In Online Scam

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Police claimed to have arrested a youth from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday for allegedly sharing sensitive photos and information about Indian warships as part of an online scam.

The accused, Bongu Ravi, an employee with a contractor at the Navy’s Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam, allegedly sent classified images to a woman over a period of nearly 18 months after being lured on social media.

According to police, the woman, identifying herself as Payal, claimed to be a student in Dubai researching warships and trapped Ravi. “Believing her story, Ravi shared photos and details about ship construction and arrivals. He also received payments of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per week in return,” they said.