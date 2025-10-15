Andhra Youth Arrested For Sharing 'Classified' Warship Information In Online Scam
Security agencies flagged the information sharing, prompting a probe. Later, the investigation highlighted the wrongdoing and led to the arrest.
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Police claimed to have arrested a youth from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday for allegedly sharing sensitive photos and information about Indian warships as part of an online scam.
The accused, Bongu Ravi, an employee with a contractor at the Navy’s Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam, allegedly sent classified images to a woman over a period of nearly 18 months after being lured on social media.
According to police, the woman, identifying herself as Payal, claimed to be a student in Dubai researching warships and trapped Ravi. “Believing her story, Ravi shared photos and details about ship construction and arrivals. He also received payments of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per week in return,” they said.
Security agencies eventually flagged the information that Ravi shared online, prompting a probe, according to the police. “The initial investigation highlighted the wrongdoing, as the shared information was classified and led to Ravi’s arrest by Malkapuram police,” they said.
The probe also led the authorities to zero in on another accused, identified as Srinivasa Rao from Malkapuram, who is currently in Dubai. Officials claimed efforts were underway to extradite him.
Meanwhile, police have appealed to the public about the dangers of social media scams and the risks of sharing sensitive information online. They stressed the need for greater vigilance, especially among employees working in defence-related roles.
