Andhra Woman Dies By Suicide; Child Spends Night Crying Beside The Body
Police said Swathi was separated from her husband about a year ago and had been living with her son Sriyan (3) and her mother Kalavathi.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Kurnool: In a heart-wrenching case, a woman died by suicide at Venkataramana Colony in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, and her three-year-old child spent the entire night crying beside the body, police said on Sunday.
Police said the victim has been identified as Swathi, a resident of Adoni, who got married to Ganesh, a native of Hyderabad, four years ago. The couple has a son.
However, they separated about a year ago due to a conjugal dispute. Since then, Swathi has been living in an apartment in Venkataramana Colony in Kurnool with her son Sriyan and mother Kalavathi.
Three days ago, Kalavathi went to see her younger daughter, who lives in Hyderabad, and Swathi spoke to her over the phone for the last time on Friday night.
"When Swathi did not open the door on Saturday morning, the neighbours became suspicious and informed the Second Town police, who broke open the door and found Swathi hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom, with Sriyan lying limply on a stool at her feet," a police official said.
He regained consciousness after being knocked by the police personnel for a while. The police believe he had fallen asleep on the same stool that was used by Swathi to end her life.
Meanwhile, Kalavathi rushed back from Hyderabad upon hearing the news and was questioned by the police. Based on her complaint that Swathi had ended her life out of frustration, a case has been registered at the Second Town police station, and an investigation has been launched. The body was shifted to a government hospital for postmortem.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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