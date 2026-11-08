ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Woman Dies By Suicide; Child Spends Night Crying Beside The Body

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

Kurnool: In a heart-wrenching case, a woman died by suicide at Venkataramana Colony in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, and her three-year-old child spent the entire night crying beside the body, police said on Sunday.

Police said the victim has been identified as Swathi, a resident of Adoni, who got married to Ganesh, a native of Hyderabad, four years ago. The couple has a son.

However, they separated about a year ago due to a conjugal dispute. Since then, Swathi has been living in an apartment in Venkataramana Colony in Kurnool with her son Sriyan and mother Kalavathi. Three days ago, Kalavathi went to see her younger daughter, who lives in Hyderabad, and Swathi spoke to her over the phone for the last time on Friday night. "When Swathi did not open the door on Saturday morning, the neighbours became suspicious and informed the Second Town police, who broke open the door and found Swathi hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom, with Sriyan lying limply on a stool at her feet," a police official said.