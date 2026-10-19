Andhra Teen Rescued From Kovalam Sex Racket; Two Spa Owners Arrested As Keralam Intensifies ‘Operation Spa’
The arrested men have been identified as Sajith Kumar, who runs 'Ayur Kerala' spa at Chappath and Nishanth, who owns 'Dreams Spa' at Aavatuthura.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Two spa owners have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh at spas in Kovalam, prompting a statewide crackdown on spa establishments. The government is also considering new legislation to regulate spas and massage centres operating across Keralam, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has said.
The arrested men have been identified as Sajith Kumar, 47, a resident of Naduvelamuri in Alappuzha who runs Ayur Kerala spa at Chappath in Kovalam, and Nishanth, 46, a resident of Safalyam in Poovar who owns Dreams Spa at Aavatuthura in Kovalam.
Police have also apprehended the victim’s aunt and uncle in Andhra Pradesh. They are accused of trafficking and exploiting the minor and are to be brought to Keralam for further investigation. Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Dr Arul RB Krishna has constituted a special investigation team to probe the case.
The incident came to light during an investigation into a missing-person complaint filed by the girl’s aunt and uncle at the Kovalam police station on September 19.
According to the victim’s statement to police, she lost her parents and was subsequently placed under her aunt’s guardianship. She alleged that her aunt trafficked her to spas in Bengaluru and Chennai for sexual exploitation before bringing her to Kovalam.
The girl told investigators that she was first taken to Ayur Kerala spa, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted while her aunt stayed at the same establishment. Following a fallout there, she moved to Dreams Spa in Aavatuthura, where she alleged that the abuse continued.
During this period, the teenager befriended a spa employee and left with him on September 19, prompting her aunt and uncle to lodge the missing-person complaint.
After tracing the girl, police produced her before a court, which initially placed her in her aunt’s custody. Investigators later recovered two Aadhaar cards from the aunt, one indicating that the girl was 16 and another listing her age as 20. The discrepancy prompted authorities to remove the minor from her aunt’s custody and place her in a shelter home.
With the assistance of a translator during counselling, the girl disclosed the alleged sexual exploitation at multiple spas. Police subsequently verified her school records in Andhra Pradesh, confirming her age as 16. The disclosures and age verification led to the arrest of the two spa owners.
Investigators suspect that more people may be involved. Police are examining customer registers from the two establishments and considering identification parades to establish the identities of those who allegedly exploited the girl.
The investigation has also raised suspicions that one of the spas may be operating through a benami arrangement linked to a health inspector in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Police suspect a wider network may be involved, though the allegations remain under investigation.
Keralam Government Mulls New Law
Speaking to the media in Thrissur, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the government was seriously considering new legislation to regulate spas and massage centres.
He said many such establishments were reportedly operating on the strength of registration under the Shops and Establishments Act without complying with other regulatory requirements. Authorities currently lacked adequate information about who established some of these centres and what activities were taking place inside them, he said.
The minister warned that the government would not tolerate the exploitation of girls and families or the public being deceived under the guise of spa and massage services.
Meanwhile, police have intensified Operation Spa, carrying out inspections across the state. Of the 821 spas identified statewide, 586 were inspected during the operation. Police registered 14 cases, arrested five people and issued notices to 44 establishments for alleged regulatory violations.
Kozhikode City recorded the highest number of inspections and arrests, with 70 of 87 spas inspected, four cases registered and four people arrested. Police inspected 71 of 78 establishments in Malappuram, 56 of 58 in Thrissur and 55 of 71 in Palakkad.
Three cases each were registered in Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, while Ernakulam Rural recorded two cases. Kottayam and Idukki reported one case each.
Operation Toofan To Be Strengthened
#WATCH | Palakkad, Keralam | State Minister Ramesh Chennithala says, "There are numerous illegal spas operating in different parts of the state, and we have received many complaints regarding sexual harassment and other issues. The government has directed the police to investigate these illegal spas, and several people have already been arrested. Such activities cannot be tolerated. Sexual exploitation and various other illegal activities are taking place in some of these spas, which is unacceptable. We are taking strong action against spas operating without the necessary licences or approvals. We will continue to take strict action against them"— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026
Chennithala also said the government planned to intensify Operation Toofan, the drive against goondas and anti-social elements.
He said violent incidents and murders were declining and law-and-order issues had been addressed to a considerable extent. A new action plan had been prepared to extend the initiative to more people, he added.
An online meeting was recently held with district Superintendents of Police and senior police officials to review the situation. The Director General of Police and nodal officers of Operation Toofan participated in the meeting.
The Home Department had decided to strengthen the operation in all districts with public cooperation, the minister said, adding that women were extending substantial support to the police.
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