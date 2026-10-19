ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Teen Rescued From Kovalam Sex Racket; Two Spa Owners Arrested As Keralam Intensifies ‘Operation Spa’

Thiruvananthapuram: Two spa owners have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh at spas in Kovalam, prompting a statewide crackdown on spa establishments. The government is also considering new legislation to regulate spas and massage centres operating across Keralam, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has said.

The arrested men have been identified as Sajith Kumar, 47, a resident of Naduvelamuri in Alappuzha who runs Ayur Kerala spa at Chappath in Kovalam, and Nishanth, 46, a resident of Safalyam in Poovar who owns Dreams Spa at Aavatuthura in Kovalam.

Police have also apprehended the victim’s aunt and uncle in Andhra Pradesh. They are accused of trafficking and exploiting the minor and are to be brought to Keralam for further investigation. Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Dr Arul RB Krishna has constituted a special investigation team to probe the case.

The incident came to light during an investigation into a missing-person complaint filed by the girl’s aunt and uncle at the Kovalam police station on September 19.

According to the victim’s statement to police, she lost her parents and was subsequently placed under her aunt’s guardianship. She alleged that her aunt trafficked her to spas in Bengaluru and Chennai for sexual exploitation before bringing her to Kovalam.

The girl told investigators that she was first taken to Ayur Kerala spa, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted while her aunt stayed at the same establishment. Following a fallout there, she moved to Dreams Spa in Aavatuthura, where she alleged that the abuse continued.

During this period, the teenager befriended a spa employee and left with him on September 19, prompting her aunt and uncle to lodge the missing-person complaint.

After tracing the girl, police produced her before a court, which initially placed her in her aunt’s custody. Investigators later recovered two Aadhaar cards from the aunt, one indicating that the girl was 16 and another listing her age as 20. The discrepancy prompted authorities to remove the minor from her aunt’s custody and place her in a shelter home.

With the assistance of a translator during counselling, the girl disclosed the alleged sexual exploitation at multiple spas. Police subsequently verified her school records in Andhra Pradesh, confirming her age as 16. The disclosures and age verification led to the arrest of the two spa owners.

Investigators suspect that more people may be involved. Police are examining customer registers from the two establishments and considering identification parades to establish the identities of those who allegedly exploited the girl.

The investigation has also raised suspicions that one of the spas may be operating through a benami arrangement linked to a health inspector in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Police suspect a wider network may be involved, though the allegations remain under investigation.

Keralam Government Mulls New Law

Kerlam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala told reporters that the government was seriously considering new legislation to regulate spas and massage centres. (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to the media in Thrissur, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the government was seriously considering new legislation to regulate spas and massage centres.