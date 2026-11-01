ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra School Chainsaw Attack: Critically Injured Class 10 Student Stabilised In Bengaluru Hospital

Amaravati: A Class 10 student who was brutally attacked with a chainsaw inside her classroom at a government school in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district has been shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment, where doctors have managed to stabilise her, even as police arrested the accused within hours of the assault.

The attack occurred on Saturday morning at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu, when the girl's 21-year-old uncle allegedly entered the classroom during school hours and attacked the girl student with a power saw. While the student suffered critical injuries, her classmate was also hurt while attempting to protect her.

Andhra Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the critically injured girl was first treated at Anantapur Government General Hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery. As her condition remained serious, the government arranged her transfer to a private hospital in Bengaluru with a medical team and a green corridor.

According to the minister, the student sustained multiple grievous injuries, including the complete severing of her right hand, injuries to her neck and face, fractures to her skull and ribs, and damage to blood vessels.

In a report to the Director of Medical Education, doctors said that the victim was in hypovolaemic shock and had suffered a pneumothorax, multiple facial fractures, injuries to both shoulder blades, tendon injuries, and a fracture in the cervical spine region.

Yadav said doctors administered 10 units of blood to control severe bleeding before the transfer. He said the state government had arranged the transfer after obtaining the parents’ consent. The minister said the Karnataka chief minister’s office and Bengaluru police had also helped facilitate the transfer by arranging a green corridor and police escort.

Recalling his interaction with the girl before she was shifted, Yadav said he was amazed at her courage, and said she was conscious and responded with a thumbs-up sign when he asked how she was feeling.

Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh shared the latest update on the girl's condition in an X post.

"Update from Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru: The medical team stabilised the condition with blood transfusions and supportive treatment. Doctors have successfully controlled the major bleeding in the OT. The child's BP is now being maintained," Lokesh said.