Andhra School Chainsaw Attack: Critically Injured Class 10 Student Stabilised In Bengaluru Hospital
The student sustained grievous injuries, including complete severing of her right hand, injuries to her neck and face, and fractures to her skull and ribs.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 7:46 AM IST
Amaravati: A Class 10 student who was brutally attacked with a chainsaw inside her classroom at a government school in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district has been shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment, where doctors have managed to stabilise her, even as police arrested the accused within hours of the assault.
The attack occurred on Saturday morning at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu, when the girl's 21-year-old uncle allegedly entered the classroom during school hours and attacked the girl student with a power saw. While the student suffered critical injuries, her classmate was also hurt while attempting to protect her.
Andhra Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the critically injured girl was first treated at Anantapur Government General Hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery. As her condition remained serious, the government arranged her transfer to a private hospital in Bengaluru with a medical team and a green corridor.
According to the minister, the student sustained multiple grievous injuries, including the complete severing of her right hand, injuries to her neck and face, fractures to her skull and ribs, and damage to blood vessels.
Update: The girl child who was attacked this morning at Raptadu has been shifted to Bengaluru Manipal Hospital for top-tier treatment. I am personally in touch with the hospital authorities. Heartfelt thanks to the Karnataka Government and Hon'ble CM Sri @dkshivakumar Garu for accepting our request and setting up a Green Channel for swift transfer. Ensuring the girl child gets the best medical care remains our utmost priority.— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 31, 2026
In a report to the Director of Medical Education, doctors said that the victim was in hypovolaemic shock and had suffered a pneumothorax, multiple facial fractures, injuries to both shoulder blades, tendon injuries, and a fracture in the cervical spine region.
Yadav said doctors administered 10 units of blood to control severe bleeding before the transfer. He said the state government had arranged the transfer after obtaining the parents’ consent. The minister said the Karnataka chief minister’s office and Bengaluru police had also helped facilitate the transfer by arranging a green corridor and police escort.
Recalling his interaction with the girl before she was shifted, Yadav said he was amazed at her courage, and said she was conscious and responded with a thumbs-up sign when he asked how she was feeling.
Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh shared the latest update on the girl's condition in an X post.
"Update from Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru: The medical team stabilised the condition with blood transfusions and supportive treatment. Doctors have successfully controlled the major bleeding in the OT. The child's BP is now being maintained," Lokesh said.
Update from Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru: The medical team stabilised the condition with blood transfusions and supportive treatment. Doctors have successfully controlled the major bleeding in the OT. The child's BP is now being maintained. Our sincere appreciation to all the doctors, medical teams and officials who worked tirelessly in coordinating the emergency care. The child continues to receive close medical attention. We remain hopeful for a full recovery.— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 31, 2026
He thanked the doctors, medical teams and officials who worked tirelessly in coordinating the emergency care. "The child continues to receive close medical attention. We remain hopeful for a full recovery," the minister said.
In an earlier post, Lokesh condemned the assault, saying he was “deeply anguished and shocked” by the attack on a student inside a place meant for learning and safety. He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had directed police to take swift and stringent action and ensure that the perpetrator was brought to justice.
I am deeply anguished and shocked by the brutal attack on a Class 10 student inside her school in Rapthadu, Anantapur district. Such an inhuman act against a young girl in a place meant for learning and safety is utterly reprehensible. Hon'ble CM @ncbn Garu has directed the police to take swift and stringent action against the perpetrator and ensure he is brought to justice. The safety and dignity of every girl and woman are paramount. Such acts of brutality will not be tolerated.— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 31, 2026
“The safety and dignity of every girl and woman are paramount. Such acts of brutality will not be tolerated,” Lokesh wrote.
The second student, who tried to intervene and shield her friend, suffered cuts to her ankle and a fracture. Health Minister Yadav said she was undergoing treatment and that he had recommended her name to the Prime Minister’s Office for a bravery award.
Yadav said the state government would bear the cost of treatment for the critically injured student and urged her parents not to worry about medical expenses.
The accused was arrested hours after the attack, near a railway station, and an investigation is underway to establish the motive and sequence of events.
Chief Minister Naidu said he was “deeply shaken and enraged” by the assault. In a post on X, he said he was personally tracking the student’s recovery, had directed doctors to give her the highest priority, and ordered police to ensure the “harshest legal punishment” for the accused.
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