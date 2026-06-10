ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Sailors Stuck For Months On Cargo Ship In Iran Seek Evacuation

Vizianagaram: The plight of several young men of Andhra Pradesh who have been stranded for four to five months on a cargo vessel in Iran has come to the fore, leaving their families concerned about their safety. The sailors have sought their evacuation from the war-torn country.

The stranded men have said they are surviving under extremely difficult conditions of limited food, inadequate drinking water and remain uncertain about their return to home.

Komara Somaraju, a native of Chintapalli Panchayat in Pusapatirega Mandal of Vizianagaram district, shared his ordeal with family members through a video message. Somaraju is employed as a trainee wiper on the vessel MV Pascal, which has reportedly been anchored near the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran.

According to family members, there are 13 crew members on board, including four foreign nationals and nine Indians. Among the Indian sailors are four youths from North Andhra who have been identified besides Somaraju from Vizianagaram, Jerri Vishnu of Srikurmam, Durga Prasad of Amadalavalasa, and Parapati Ramana of Parapativanipeta in Srikakulam district.