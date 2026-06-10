Andhra Sailors Stuck For Months On Cargo Ship In Iran Seek Evacuation
Several young men of North Andhra stranded in Iran have are facing dire time and remain uncertain about their return.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Vizianagaram: The plight of several young men of Andhra Pradesh who have been stranded for four to five months on a cargo vessel in Iran has come to the fore, leaving their families concerned about their safety. The sailors have sought their evacuation from the war-torn country.
The stranded men have said they are surviving under extremely difficult conditions of limited food, inadequate drinking water and remain uncertain about their return to home.
Komara Somaraju, a native of Chintapalli Panchayat in Pusapatirega Mandal of Vizianagaram district, shared his ordeal with family members through a video message. Somaraju is employed as a trainee wiper on the vessel MV Pascal, which has reportedly been anchored near the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran.
According to family members, there are 13 crew members on board, including four foreign nationals and nine Indians. Among the Indian sailors are four youths from North Andhra who have been identified besides Somaraju from Vizianagaram, Jerri Vishnu of Srikurmam, Durga Prasad of Amadalavalasa, and Parapati Ramana of Parapativanipeta in Srikakulam district.
In the video, the crew members alleged that they have been facing severe hardships for the past four to five months claiming that food supplies and drinking water have become scarce. According to stranded men, they were forced to survive on just one meal a day while spending long periods without electricity.
"We are living in darkness and are struggling to get even the basic necessities. We request the authorities to help us return home safely," one of the stranded sailors pleaded.
Family members stated that the youths had travelled to Iran through a Mumbai-based agent after paying nearly ₹5 lakh each and alleged that despite the completion of their six-month contracts, no arrangements have been made for their return.
Somaraju's parents further claimed that their son has not received his salary for the past 12 months. The families have appealed to both the state and central governments to intervene immediately to ensure the safe return of stranded sailors.
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