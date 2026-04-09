ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh: Row Erupts Over Alleged Attack On Media House, Sparks Debate On Press Freedom

Amaravati: A major political controversy has erupted in Andhra Pradesh following allegations of an attack on media freedom after leaders and supporters of the YSR Congress Party reportedly attempted to storm the offices of ABN Andhrajyothy, triggering widespread condemnation across the political spectrum.

The unrest began after a programme aired on the channel allegedly contained objectionable remarks concerning women. Instead of pursuing legal remedies or formal rebuttals, YSRCP leaders — including former ministers — staged protests outside the media house’s headquarters in Hyderabad. Eyewitnesses reported tense scenes as party cadres tried to force entry into the premises, raising serious concerns over media safety.

The protests soon spread to other parts of Andhra Pradesh. In Tirupati, supporters allegedly burned copies of the Andhrajyothy newspaper and images of its managing director, Vemuri Radhakrishna. Similar demonstrations were reported across multiple districts, intensifying the political flashpoint.

Condemning the incidents, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described the developments as a direct assault on the 'fourth pillar of democracy'. He termed the actions as reflective of a 'rowdy culture', stating that elected representatives leading protests against media organisations undermine democratic values.