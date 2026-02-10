ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh Youth Repeatedly Rapes Sister On Pretext Of 'Marriage'; Sentenced To Life Till Death By POCSO Court

Representational image ( File/IANS )

Machilipatnam: The Vijayawada POCSO court in Andhra Pradesh has sentenced a young man to life imprisonment till death for marrying and impregnating his own sister and later abandoning her at a bus stand. Vijayawada POCSO Court Judge V Bhavani, while delivering the verdict on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the accused. The court also directed the District Legal Cell Service Authority to ensure that the girl receives Rs 5 lakh assistance from the government as soon as possible. The Case The case dates back to 2023 when the accused, then 21, came to Mantada where his mother, embroiled in a dispute with her husband, was living separately with her two daughters. The accused and his father were living at Pentlur in Kondapi mandal of Prakasam district.