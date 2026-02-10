Andhra Pradesh Youth Repeatedly Rapes Sister On Pretext Of 'Marriage'; Sentenced To Life Till Death By POCSO Court
According to the police, the accused whose parents are living separately over a dispute, abandoned his sister at a bus stand after repeatedly raping her.
Machilipatnam: The Vijayawada POCSO court in Andhra Pradesh has sentenced a young man to life imprisonment till death for marrying and impregnating his own sister and later abandoning her at a bus stand.
Vijayawada POCSO Court Judge V Bhavani, while delivering the verdict on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the accused. The court also directed the District Legal Cell Service Authority to ensure that the girl receives Rs 5 lakh assistance from the government as soon as possible.
The Case
The case dates back to 2023 when the accused, then 21, came to Mantada where his mother, embroiled in a dispute with her husband, was living separately with her two daughters. The accused and his father were living at Pentlur in Kondapi mandal of Prakasam district.
According to the prosecution, the accused blackmailed his sister, 17 at the time and repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marriage. In 2024, the accused came to Mantada on the occasion of Christmas and took the sister to a church in Vijayawada and tied her up. Later, he took her to Hyderabad and sexually assaulted her several times.
Abandoned Her At Bus Stand After Impregnating
According to the police, in February last year, the accused and his father left the girl at the Ongole bus stand and went to Hyderabad. After reaching home, the girl fell ill with fever and vomiting for a few days. When the mother got her medical tests done, it was found that she was pregnant.
When questioned, the girl narrated the ordeal to her mother, who lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the mother's complaint, the Pamidimukkala police registered a case against the young man under various sections, including POCSO. The accused was arrested from Pentlur by Gudivada DSP Dheeraj Vinil.
