Andhra Pradesh Women Are Ready To Lead India: TDP MP Byreddy Shabari
TDP MP said Andhra women are ready to lead, praises CM Naidu's vision, criticises YSRCP rule and supports PM Modi's women empowerment bill in Parliament.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Byreddy Shabari said women from Andhra Pradesh are ready to lead the nation. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the MP from Nandyal said, "Our Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's vision is to have one entrepreneur per house. And our TDP motto was Prajale Devalu. Every month, the 1st Chief Minister visit the households of BPL people."
She said the five-year rule of YSRCP was dark days for women in the state. "More than 90 per cent of social media abuse was directed towards women. Our very own Chief Minister's wife was the target, and our Home Minister Anita Garu was abused to such an extent that she gave strength to other women."
She also said that the daughters of current Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan were also targetted during the YSRCP regime.
She took a dig at YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying he does not have the moral authority to speak about women's rights empowerment.
"Gone are the days when we were defined by confinement, silence, gone are the days when our roles were restricted to wives and daughters. Now the nation is giving us a chance to lead. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting this important Bill and changing our lives," she said.
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