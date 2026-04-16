ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh Women Are Ready To Lead India: TDP MP Byreddy Shabari

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Byreddy Shabari said women from Andhra Pradesh are ready to lead the nation. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the MP from Nandyal said, "Our Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's vision is to have one entrepreneur per house. And our TDP motto was Prajale Devalu. Every month, the 1st Chief Minister visit the households of BPL people."

She said the five-year rule of YSRCP was dark days for women in the state. "More than 90 per cent of social media abuse was directed towards women. Our very own Chief Minister's wife was the target, and our Home Minister Anita Garu was abused to such an extent that she gave strength to other women."

She also said that the daughters of current Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan were also targetted during the YSRCP regime.