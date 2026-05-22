ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh: Fortune 500 US Firm IFF To Build New Rs 3,153 Cr Manufacturing Facility In Nellore SEZ

Amaravati: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh's industrial and foreign investment landscape, US-based Fortune 500 company International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Inc. has announced plans to invest Rs 3,153 crore in a new manufacturing facility at the IFFCO Kisan Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Nellore district.

IFF, a globally renowned company operating in the sectors of flavours, fragrances, food ingredients, health, and biosciences, will execute the project in two phases. The investment is expected to bring substantial foreign direct investment (FDI) into Andhra Pradesh while strengthening the state's position as an emerging hub for biotechnology and food-processing industries.

According to official proposals, the first phase of the project will involve an investment of Rs 1,653 crore. Construction activities are expected to be completed by September 2028, with machinery installation scheduled to conclude by 2031. Commercial production is targeted to begin by September 2031. The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to extend incentives to the company under its Mega Project category in line with the state's Industrial Development Policy.

In the second phase, IFF plans to invest an additional Rs 1,500 crore. Construction for this phase is expected to be completed by July 2032, while machinery installation is scheduled for completion by March 2034. Full-scale production from the second phase is expected to commence by September 2034.