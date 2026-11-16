ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh To Declare Sri Ramoji Rao's Birth Anniversary As A State Festival: Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that the state government would observe the birth anniversary of media visionary and Ramoji Group founder Sri Ramoji Rao as a State Festival.

Addressing the Ramoji Excellence Awards ceremony organised to mark Sri Ramoji Rao's 90th birth anniversary at Dr BR Ambedkar Kalavedika in Vijayawada, Naidu said the late media baron had made lasting contributions to journalism and society and that the younger generation should draw inspiration from his life and values.

Andhra Pradesh To Declare Sri Ramoji Rao's Birth Anniversary As A State Festival (ETV Bharat)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were present as guests of honour.

Recalling Sri Ramoji Rao's admiration for Amit Shah, Naidu said the media visionary had regarded the Union Home Minister as a strong leader for the country, reflecting the respect he had for him.

Congratulating the award recipients, Naidu recalled his association with Sri Ramoji Rao and said he had known him for nearly four-and-a-half decades. Describing Sri Ramoji Rao as a unique personality, he said the media baron had once assured him of his goodwill during his early days as Chief Minister. However, he had also made it clear that he would never seek any favours from the government and expected Naidu not to seek any favours from Eenadu either.

Naidu described the credibility of Eenadu journalists as unparalleled, attributing it to the organisation's emphasis on determination, discipline and values. He also observed that journalism at Eenadu was equivalent to earning one of the best degrees.

Highlighting Sri Ramoji Rao's entrepreneurial vision, the Chief Minister said Eenadu, Margadarsi, Priya Foods and ETV Bharat had each established themselves as leading organisations in their respective fields. He said Sri Ramoji Rao had maintained strong ethical values in business and had built institutions that earned public trust.

Recalling Sri Ramoji Rao's contributions during difficult times, Naidu said the Eenadu Group had stood by people affected by cyclones and extended support to relief efforts.