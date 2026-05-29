Andhra Pradesh: Tired Of Government Apathy, Parvathipuram Manyam Tribals Fix Village Infra With Voluntary Contributions, Work
While villagers of Chidimanuguda pooled Rs 70,000 to begin road construction early this month, those of Baddidi village dug a well for drinking water.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Parvathipuram: In the remote tribal belts of Parvathipuram Manyam district in Andhra Pradesh, tribal communities are scripting stories of self-reliance and collective determination while exposing the administration's neglect of their woes.
Tired of official apathy that resulted in broken roads and a lack of basic facilities like drinking water in their hamlets, villagers have begun taking action to set things right themselves through shramadana and community contributions.
In Aganguda village of Kurupam Mandal, residents long struggled due to the lack of a proper, motorable road. Even a mild shower would transform the existing road into a muddy stretch cutting off access to nearby areas.
Tired of waiting for official intervention, villagers came together, pooled funds, and manually excavated portions of a hill to create a motorable road. “We cannot wait forever for somebody to come and change our lives. If we remain silent, our children will suffer. So we decided to repair the road ourselves," said an elderly villager.
A similar story emerged from the villages of Pakalaguda, Gajili, and Kadagandi in Seethampeta Mandal. Because roads became impassable due to potholes, villagers voluntarily gathered stones and gravel to repair the stretches. In the Peddaguda-Rangamvalasa route, tribal residents cleared giant boulders blocking the road and restored connectivity.
In Chidimanuguda village of Maripalli Panchayat, repeated appeals for a road to access the outside world failed to move the authorities. Determined to end their isolation, villagers pooled nearly Rs 70,000 among themselves and began road construction work early this month.
The story of Baddidi village in Komarada Mandal reflects even greater hardship. Situated atop a hill without the road connectivity, the village lacked access to safe drinking water for years. After repeated pleas went unheard, villagers collected stones locally, purchased cement with their own money, and worked continuously for nearly 20 days to dig a 38-foot-deep well.
“Whenever someone falls sick, carrying them down the rocky hill becomes a nightmare. We have requested the government to construct a road but without success. We now have no choice but to solve our problems ourselves,” said a resident of Baddidi.
Despite crores of rupees being sanctioned for rural infrastructure in these tribal regions, many projects remain stalled due to pending bills, forest clearances, and bureaucratic delays.
In Gummalakshmipuram Mandal, 75 families from Bayyada village each contributed Rs 15,000, collectively raising Rs 11.25 lakhs to temporarily repair a severely damaged road after sanctioned repair works worth Rs 3.35 crore failed to begin. Likewise, at Lappati village, resident Kameswara Rao spent Rs 50,000 from his pocket to hire a JCB and repair a neglected road connecting Vadabai.
The situation in Diguvakashayivalasa village of Salur Mandal is no different. There too, villagers jointly raised around Rs 2.5 lakh to get their village road repaired. Officials may still be debating files and clearances, but in these forest villages, the people have already chosen action over waiting. Their united efforts are slowly carving roads, wells, and hope into the hills they call home.