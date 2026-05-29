ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh: Tired Of Government Apathy, Parvathipuram Manyam Tribals Fix Village Infra With Voluntary Contributions, Work

Residents of Baddidi village in Komarada Mandal dig a 38-foot-deep well after their pleas to administration for safe drinking water went unheard ( ETV Bharat )

Parvathipuram: In the remote tribal belts of Parvathipuram Manyam district in Andhra Pradesh, tribal communities are scripting stories of self-reliance and collective determination while exposing the administration's neglect of their woes.

Tired of official apathy that resulted in broken roads and a lack of basic facilities like drinking water in their hamlets, villagers have begun taking action to set things right themselves through shramadana and community contributions.

In Aganguda village of Kurupam Mandal, residents long struggled due to the lack of a proper, motorable road. Even a mild shower would transform the existing road into a muddy stretch cutting off access to nearby areas.

Tired of waiting for official intervention, villagers came together, pooled funds, and manually excavated portions of a hill to create a motorable road. “We cannot wait forever for somebody to come and change our lives. If we remain silent, our children will suffer. So we decided to repair the road ourselves," said an elderly villager.

A similar story emerged from the villages of Pakalaguda, Gajili, and Kadagandi in Seethampeta Mandal. Because roads became impassable due to potholes, villagers voluntarily gathered stones and gravel to repair the stretches. In the Peddaguda-Rangamvalasa route, tribal residents cleared giant boulders blocking the road and restored connectivity.

In Chidimanuguda village of Maripalli Panchayat, repeated appeals for a road to access the outside world failed to move the authorities. Determined to end their isolation, villagers pooled nearly Rs 70,000 among themselves and began road construction work early this month.