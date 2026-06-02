Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Continue IIT Dominance, Bag Three Top-10 Ranks In JEE Advanced
Hyderabad's Mohit Shekhar Shukla secured AIR 4 as students from Andhra and Telangana again emerged among India's highest performers in JEE Advanced.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST|
Updated : June 2, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
Hyderabad/Amaravati: Students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana once again stamped their authority on one of India's toughest engineering entrance examinations, with three candidates securing places in the top 10 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 and an estimated 25-30 students figuring among the top 100 ranks nationwide.
The results of JEE Advanced 2026 were announced by IIT Roorkee on late Sunday. Although the institute had earlier stated that the results would be declared at 10 am, they were released earlier than scheduled.
Among the top performers from these two states, Hyderabad's Mohit Shekhar Shukla emerged as the regional topper, securing All India Rank (AIR) 4 with 319 marks out of 360. Kuchi Sandeep secured AIR 5 with 318 marks, while Medisetty Naga Saharsha bagged AIR 9 with 312 marks.
The achievement marks a significant improvement over last year, when only one student from the these two states ranked in the top 10. This year, three students have found a place among the country's top 10 performers.
Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone secured AIR 1 with 330 marks.
Strong Presence In Top Ranks
According to data released by IIT Roorkee, 35 students from the IIT Madras zone secured ranks within the top 100. The IIT Madras zone covers Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
Education experts estimate that around 25-30 of the top 100 rankers are likely to be from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone, underlining the continued dominance of students from these states in the examination.
The trend was also visible in the top 500 ranks. A total of 174 students from the IIT Madras zone secured positions within the top 500. Experts estimate that between 125 and 150 of these candidates are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Qualification Numbers Rise
This year, 2.50 lakh candidates who qualified for JEE Main by securing the minimum required marks became eligible for JEE Advanced. Of them, 1,87,389 registered for the examination and 1,79,694 appeared.
A total of 56,880 candidates qualified for JoSAA counselling as per reservation norms, including 46,773 boys and 10,107 girls. Last year, 54,378 candidates qualified, an increase of 2,502 from this year.
The IIT Madras zone alone accounted for 14,294 qualified candidates. Experts estimate that at least 10,000 of them are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Students from Andhra and Telangana traditionally secure around 18-20 per cent of the seats available in IITs every year. With the total number of IIT seats expected to reach nearly 18,500 this year, between 3,000 and 4,000 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to secure admissions.
The qualifying cut-off marks increased substantially this year. For the general category, the cut-off rose from 74 marks last year to 92 marks out of 360. The cut-off for OBC and EWS candidates was set at 82 marks each, while SC and ST candidates had to score at least 46 marks.
Only candidates meeting the prescribed cut-off marks will be eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling process for admission to IITs and other premier engineering institutions.
Mohit Credits Family Support
Mohit Shekhar Shukla, with AIR 4, said his elder brother is currently studying in the second year at IIT Bombay. A resident of Hyderabad, Mohit said he was inspired by his brother and aspired to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay.
He said, "Despite staying away from social media, I remained focused on my goal. My mother's constant encouragement played a major role in helping me achieve this rank."
Kuchi Sandeep Achieves AIR 5
AIR 5 holder Kuchi Sandeep belongs to Visakhapatnam. His father, Venkata Subrahmanya Sharma, works as a manager in a pharmaceutical company, while his mother, Madhavi, is a homemaker. Sandeep said he joined a college in Hyderabad with the goal of studying Computer Science at IIT Bombay.
"I secured the 37th rank in JEE Main. I worked hard to achieve a rank in the top 20 in JEE Advanced. I am extremely happy to have secured the fifth rank," he said.
Dream Of Building A Startup
Medisetty Naga Saharsha, who secured AIR 9, hails from Suryanagar near Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam district. His father, Apparao, is a private employee, and his mother, Naga Rajeshwari, is a homemaker. Saharsha scored 595 marks in Class X and 988 marks in Intermediate before preparing for JEE Advanced in Hyderabad.
"I achieved this rank through planned preparation and constant guidance from my teachers. My dream from the beginning has been to join IIT Bombay and study Computer Science. In the future, I want to establish my own startup," he said.
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