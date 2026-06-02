ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Continue IIT Dominance, Bag Three Top-10 Ranks In JEE Advanced

Hyderabad/Amaravati: Students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana once again stamped their authority on one of India's toughest engineering entrance examinations, with three candidates securing places in the top 10 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 and an estimated 25-30 students figuring among the top 100 ranks nationwide.

The results of JEE Advanced 2026 were announced by IIT Roorkee on late Sunday. Although the institute had earlier stated that the results would be declared at 10 am, they were released earlier than scheduled.

Among the top performers from these two states, Hyderabad's Mohit Shekhar Shukla emerged as the regional topper, securing All India Rank (AIR) 4 with 319 marks out of 360. Kuchi Sandeep secured AIR 5 with 318 marks, while Medisetty Naga Saharsha bagged AIR 9 with 312 marks.

The achievement marks a significant improvement over last year, when only one student from the these two states ranked in the top 10. This year, three students have found a place among the country's top 10 performers.

Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone secured AIR 1 with 330 marks.

JEE Advanced Toppers List (ETV Bharat)

Strong Presence In Top Ranks

According to data released by IIT Roorkee, 35 students from the IIT Madras zone secured ranks within the top 100. The IIT Madras zone covers Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Education experts estimate that around 25-30 of the top 100 rankers are likely to be from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone, underlining the continued dominance of students from these states in the examination.

The trend was also visible in the top 500 ranks. A total of 174 students from the IIT Madras zone secured positions within the top 500. Experts estimate that between 125 and 150 of these candidates are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Qualification Numbers Rise

This year, 2.50 lakh candidates who qualified for JEE Main by securing the minimum required marks became eligible for JEE Advanced. Of them, 1,87,389 registered for the examination and 1,79,694 appeared.

A total of 56,880 candidates qualified for JoSAA counselling as per reservation norms, including 46,773 boys and 10,107 girls. Last year, 54,378 candidates qualified, an increase of 2,502 from this year.