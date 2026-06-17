ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh Student Among 12 Killed In US Skydiving Plane Crash

Kurnool: A 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh was among the 12 people killed when a skydiving aircraft crashed moments after taking off from a Missouri airfield in the United States on Sunday. The victim, Datla Sai Karthik Varma, hailed from Kautalam mandal in Kurnool district and was pursuing higher studies in the United States.

The aircraft, operated in support of a skydiving programme, crashed shortly after take-off on June 14. Karthik, a native of Rajanagar Camp village, had completed his B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering in Bhimavaram before moving to the United States in 2023 to pursue a Master’s degree, family members said.

They further said that after completing his MS, he was unable to secure a permanent job immediately and had been living in Kansas while working a temporary job.

Karthik had recently enrolled in a skydiving training programme, hoping that the additional certification would improve his career prospects. He was reportedly on board the aircraft as part of the training activity when the crash occurred.