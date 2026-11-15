ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Braces For 3rd Cyclone As IMD Warns Of Severe Cyclonic Storm By Nov 17

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh is currently bracing for a possible third cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, days after back-to-back cyclones Arnab and Murasu battered the southern state.

Cyclone Murasu struck the southern coast of the state near Ongole on November 2, while Cyclone Arnab made landfall near the Yanam coast on October 28.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday the weather system, which intensified from a well-marked low-pressure area at 5:30 am today, is currently centred over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 1,040 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

"It is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, generating wind speeds of 75–85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph on November 16, before further strengthening into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday evening (Nov 17)," the IMD said.

Forecast models indicate the storm could further escalate into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by early Thursday morning (Nov 19), with maximum sustained winds reaching 120–130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph."