Andhra Braces For 3rd Cyclone As IMD Warns Of Severe Cyclonic Storm By Nov 17
The state was battered by Cyclones Arnab and Murasu recently, leaving several dead and causing widespread damage to infrastructure and crops.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh is currently bracing for a possible third cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, days after back-to-back cyclones Arnab and Murasu battered the southern state.
Cyclone Murasu struck the southern coast of the state near Ongole on November 2, while Cyclone Arnab made landfall near the Yanam coast on October 28.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday the weather system, which intensified from a well-marked low-pressure area at 5:30 am today, is currently centred over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 1,040 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.
"It is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, generating wind speeds of 75–85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph on November 16, before further strengthening into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday evening (Nov 17)," the IMD said.
National Bulletin No.01 based on 0530 hrs IST of 15th November, 2026: Depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal. Yesterday’s Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards, intensified into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 15th November, 2026 over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, near Latitude 9.0°N and Longitude 86.9°E, about 700km west-southwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) (Andaman Island), 860 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 1040 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1160 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha). It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of south & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on 16th November and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal on 17th November, 2026. @moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNewslive— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 15, 2026
Forecast models indicate the storm could further escalate into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by early Thursday morning (Nov 19), with maximum sustained winds reaching 120–130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph."
Under the influence of the system, Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience significant weather changes later this week, with light to moderate rainfall likely at many places, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated locations on November 18.
Rainfall intensity will increase, bringing light to moderate rain at most places, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated pockets over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Nov 19.
Considering the rough sea conditions, the Met Department advised fishermen out at sea to return to the coasts by November 15. It also warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea during the period, the release read.
Residents and local authorities in coastal districts are advised to monitor official weather updates closely as the system approaches the west-central Bay of Bengal.
Also Read: