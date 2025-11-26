ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: SC Grants Interim Protection To Ex-IAS Officer, Two Others

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from surrender to three persons including two senior government officials, accused in the alleged Rs 3,500 crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench decided to put on hold the operation of the Andhra Pradesh High Court order, which cancelled their default bail. Senior advocates CA Sundaram, Siddharth Dave, and Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the petitioners, and senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appeared for the state government.

During the hearing, the bench observed that there are 400 witnesses and eventually the number may reduce to 200, and asked even if we assume 100 witnesses, then how long will it take? The bench told the state government counsel that several times in the issue of default bail, many applications are rendered infructuous if the court considers prayer on regular bail and the court comes to the conclusion that without impacting fair trial a person can be accorded liberty.

The bench was informed that initially, the chargesheet was thrown out by the trial court but now it is back. “We will try to expedite the trial…”, said Luthra.

The bench said it is not keen to get into any academic discussions, which is a waste of court's time. “You have to tell us what purpose will be achieved by keeping them in custody. We know one of them was a senior officer and if you think there is a chance of influencing the witnesses... we can put some conditions," observed the bench.