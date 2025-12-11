ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Lokesh Holds Series Of Meetings With Representatives Of Global Tech Gaints In US

Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh meets CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai, in San Francisco on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said that he proposed Google Google to explore a drone assembly, calibration and testing unit in our upcoming Drone City in Kurnool. The Minister is a series of disccusions with corporate leaders of Google, Intel, Adobe, Nvidia, and Zoom in the United States.

On Wednesday, Lokesh held a meeting wirh Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Capacity Bikash Koley also participated in the meeting.

"I thanked Google for their landmark $15B investment in the Visakhapatnam AI Data Center - set to be one of the largest FDI projects outside the US," wrote the Minister in a post on X.

Sundar Pichai stated that Google is expanding its cloud regions in India and supporting startups through the 'Google for Startups Accelerator'. Pichai said that the company would discuss the Andhra Pradesh government's proposals.

Minister Lokesh proposed Intel to consider setting up an Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) unit for its products in the state. He also asked Intel to consider establishing an Intel-Amaravati AI Research Center in partnership with Sri City IIIT.

Speaking during a meeting with the company's IT division Chief Technology Officer, Sesha Krishnapura, the Minister said, "The Memorandum of Understanding previously signed with the Andhra Pradesh government should be implemented. Intel-based HPC clusters can be established to support educational institutions, startups, and government-led research in health, agriculture, and climate modeling. Training programs can be conducted to create a future-ready, skilled workforce," He urged Intel to consider the possibility of incorporating Intel training programs into the engineering and polytechnic curricula in the state should be explored. "Intel Skill Labs can be established in universities in the state to provide specialized training in VLSI design, semiconductor fabrication fundamentals, AI, and robotics."