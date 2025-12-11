Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Lokesh Holds Series Of Meetings With Representatives Of Global Tech Gaints In US
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Lokesh held a series of meetings with representatives of Adobe, Intel, Nvidia, and Zoom in the US.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said that he proposed Google Google to explore a drone assembly, calibration and testing unit in our upcoming Drone City in Kurnool. The Minister is a series of disccusions with corporate leaders of Google, Intel, Adobe, Nvidia, and Zoom in the United States.
On Wednesday, Lokesh held a meeting wirh Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Capacity Bikash Koley also participated in the meeting.
"I thanked Google for their landmark $15B investment in the Visakhapatnam AI Data Center - set to be one of the largest FDI projects outside the US," wrote the Minister in a post on X.
Sundar Pichai stated that Google is expanding its cloud regions in India and supporting startups through the 'Google for Startups Accelerator'. Pichai said that the company would discuss the Andhra Pradesh government's proposals.
Minister Lokesh proposed Intel to consider setting up an Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) unit for its products in the state. He also asked Intel to consider establishing an Intel-Amaravati AI Research Center in partnership with Sri City IIIT.
Speaking during a meeting with the company's IT division Chief Technology Officer, Sesha Krishnapura, the Minister said, "The Memorandum of Understanding previously signed with the Andhra Pradesh government should be implemented. Intel-based HPC clusters can be established to support educational institutions, startups, and government-led research in health, agriculture, and climate modeling. Training programs can be conducted to create a future-ready, skilled workforce," He urged Intel to consider the possibility of incorporating Intel training programs into the engineering and polytechnic curricula in the state should be explored. "Intel Skill Labs can be established in universities in the state to provide specialized training in VLSI design, semiconductor fabrication fundamentals, AI, and robotics."
Minister Lokesh requested Adobe Systems to consider the proposal of setting up an Adobe Global Capability Center (GCC) in Visakhapatnam.
Speaking during a meeting with the company's CEO, Shantanu Narayen, he appealed, "American tech companies like Intel, AMD, and Applied Materials (AMAT) can collaborate to establish fabless design, research, and manufacturing centers. Consider setting up a plant for the manufacture of vaccines, small molecules, and biologics through Pfizer, where you are Lead Independent Director. Also, facilitate investments in Andhra Pradesh through KKR, another company where you are an Advisor."
Narayen stated that he would discuss the Andhra Pradesh government's proposals.
Lokesh requested representatives of Zoom to establish a research and development center in Amaravati or Visakhapatnam. Lokesh met with Velchamy Shankaralingam, president of Product and Engineering, and Aparna Bawa, Chief Operating Officer at Zoom.
During the meeting, he said, "Consider to collaborate in conducting virtual classes to provide quality education to rural students through experts in urban areas. Provide technical assistance to strengthen telemedicine and public health in the state through the Zoom platform." Shankaralingam said that they would consider these requests.
The minister urged Nvidia, a leading company in gaming, chip design, and Graphics Processing Units (GPU) manufacturing, to collaborate on strengthening AI skill development, smart manufacturing, and future technologies in Andhra Pradesh. Lokesh met with Raj Mirpuri, the company's Vice President of Enterprise and Cloud Sales.
During the meeting, Lokesh asked the company representative to consider providing training on the use of AI in public services. "Consider allocating a portion of the $850 million that Nvidia has earmarked for deep tech startups in India to deep tech startups and mentoring in Andhra Pradesh."
Raj Mirpuri stated that they would discuss these proposals with the company's senior management team.
