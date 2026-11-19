ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh Govt To Set Up 5,000-Acre Semiconductor Park In Tirupati Under PPP Model

The operations at the park will be overseen by a company governed by a board comprising investors' representatives and three representatives from the government. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to develop a semiconductor park over 5,000 acres near Tirupati in a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The park will feature land, industrial cleanrooms, high-voltage power supply, ultra-pure water, natural gas, speciality gases, effluent treatment and water recycling facilities, testing laboratories, logistics infrastructure, and on-site research and training centres.

To foster a robust ecosystem for the semiconductor sector, the government has resolved to promote design, fabrication, packaging, research and development (R&D), and talent cultivation to transform the state into a hub for investments in the semiconductor sector.

The operations at the park will be overseen by a company governed by a board comprising investors' representatives and three representatives from the government.

The government will extend support to the industries through investment incentives, viability gap funding (VGF), and other schemes to set up operations at the park.

The state government introduced amendments to its Semiconductor and Display Fab Policy 4.0 on Wednesday to align it with the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (ISM 2.0) of the Centre.

Under this policy, the state will provide incentives for fab, display, and chip packaging projects, matching the capital subsidies offered by the Centre. Silicon fab manufacturing companies approved under ISM 2.0 are eligible to receive incentives covering up to 80% of their capital expenditure.

For example, if a manufacturing unit requires a capital investment of Rs 1,000 crore, the Central and state governments will collectively provide Rs 800 crore as incentives.

Units focused on compound semiconductors, photonics, sensors, discrete components, display fabs, and packaging are eligible to receive incentives covering 70% of their capital investment.