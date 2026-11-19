Andhra Pradesh Govt To Set Up 5,000-Acre Semiconductor Park In Tirupati Under PPP Model
The government will extend support to the industries through investment incentives, viability gap funding (VGF), and other schemes to set up operations at the park.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to develop a semiconductor park over 5,000 acres near Tirupati in a public-private partnership (PPP) model.
The park will feature land, industrial cleanrooms, high-voltage power supply, ultra-pure water, natural gas, speciality gases, effluent treatment and water recycling facilities, testing laboratories, logistics infrastructure, and on-site research and training centres.
To foster a robust ecosystem for the semiconductor sector, the government has resolved to promote design, fabrication, packaging, research and development (R&D), and talent cultivation to transform the state into a hub for investments in the semiconductor sector.
The operations at the park will be overseen by a company governed by a board comprising investors' representatives and three representatives from the government.
The government will extend support to the industries through investment incentives, viability gap funding (VGF), and other schemes to set up operations at the park.
The state government introduced amendments to its Semiconductor and Display Fab Policy 4.0 on Wednesday to align it with the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (ISM 2.0) of the Centre.
Under this policy, the state will provide incentives for fab, display, and chip packaging projects, matching the capital subsidies offered by the Centre. Silicon fab manufacturing companies approved under ISM 2.0 are eligible to receive incentives covering up to 80% of their capital expenditure.
For example, if a manufacturing unit requires a capital investment of Rs 1,000 crore, the Central and state governments will collectively provide Rs 800 crore as incentives.
Units focused on compound semiconductors, photonics, sensors, discrete components, display fabs, and packaging are eligible to receive incentives covering 70% of their capital investment.
The government already provides a rebate equivalent to the incentives offered by the Centre under ISM. Commercial design startups can receive a total joint seed funding of up to Rs 22.5 crore, which includes Rs 7.5 crore provided by the state.
Deployment-Linked Incentive: In addition to the 9% incentive provided by the Centre, the state offers a 4.5% incentive on net sales. Each application can receive a maximum of Rs 45 crore, with an overall cap of Rs 180 crore per company.
Machinery and Raw Materials: The state provides an 18% incentive on capital investment, complementing the 30% incentive offered by the Centre. Additionally, incentives under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme are also applicable.
Packaging: For assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) units, as well as outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) units, the government provides subsidies equivalent to those offered by the Centre.
R&D and Talent Projects: The state provides an incentive covering 25% of the project cost. Combined, the Central and state governments provide incentives covering up to a maximum of 75% of the project cost.
The state's incentives shall be capped at a maximum of 50% of the fixed capital investment, with the total support from central and state governments combined with other sources limited to 90% of the investment. The state government will release its share of the incentives concurrently with the release of incentives by the Centre.
Project Monitoring
All projects will be monitored through the AP Semiconductor Growth and Innovation Council, the AP Semiconductor Research and Innovation Centre, and the AP Semiconductor Training and Capacity Building Centre.
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